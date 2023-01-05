Nico Iamaleava's Spring Formula

The Orange Bowl put quarterback Joe Milton in the driver's seat for the starting job. Milton has the physical tools and arm talent to become a high-level SEC starter but had never weathered the storm until Friday.

Milton was efficient and played mistake-free football. Things weren't always perfect, but he made several dazzling throws and played one of his best games with the Volunteers.

Furthermore, head coach Josh Heupel's system is extremely quarterback friendly. Despite Milton's inconsistencies, he tossed ten touchdowns with no interceptions this season.

While he has everything you might be looking for in a starting quarterback, Milton hasn't completely won the job. Freshman phenom Nico Iamaleava arrived on campus for bowl practices, and the hype matched the on-field performance.

Iamaleava is a blue-chip prospect considered by some to be the top signal caller in the 2023 class. He stands 6-5 and 195 lbs. with one of the most live arms in recent memory.

Heupel zeroed in on Iamaleava early in the process, knowing he had found his guy. His immense talent means that Iamaleava should be able to compete for immediate playing time.

Transitioning to college is difficult, no matter how talented you are. Heupel places a premium on efficiency and quick-decision making, evidenced by quarterback Hendon Hooker's numbers.

Hooker threw for 58 touchdowns against just five interceptions in his two seasons as a starter with Tennessee. Heupel prepared Hooker for the professional ranks by getting him to read high-level concepts and get through his progressions.

That development didn't happen overnight. There was linear growth that took time and live-game reps; it's tough to teach a young signal caller to get his eyes backside in college.

Iamaleava won't be able to do that right away, but he must be able to command an offense in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. Showing those around you that you can pilot a high-level offense would be an excellent first step.

Getting through mesh concepts, level reads, and running RPOs are all simple but critical parts of the modern offense. Freshmen are beginning to come into college with the ability to run these concepts immediately.

If he can do the simple things, Iamaleava is in excellent standing for fall camp. The next few months are about doing the easy things and proving that he is how analysts said he was.

