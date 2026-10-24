No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina Injury Report: Vols, Gamecocks Final Availability

The Southeastern Conference has released its final availability report for No. 11 Tennessee’s game at South Carolina.

For the Vols, no players have been added to the report other than the six who were lost for the season earlier this year:

OUT



TE Ethan Davis

WR Joakim Dodson

LB Jaedon Harmon

DB Edrees Farooq

DB Dylan Lewis

OL Wendell Moe Jr.

Tennessee will head into the game as an underdog despite its No. 11 national ranking. Head coach Josh Heupel preached fundamentals and preparation this week.

“I’ve said it to our football team, I think I’ve said it here a couple times, every week’s a new season inside of this league. That’s whether you’re playing at home or on the road, you’ve got to play,” Heupel said Monday. “The margins are just, they’re small, they’re tight. A play here, a call there, can make a huge difference. So, you’ve got to be on the right side of it in your preparation.”

For the Gamecocks, defensive back Quay’sheed Scott was ruled out in Friday’s availability report. Scott has nine tackles this season, including one for loss. Offensive lineman Carter Miller, who has missed the last two games for South Carolina, is no longer on the report and is available. Running back Jawarn Howell has been ruled out.

Below is the full South Carolina availability report:

OUT



DB Quay’sheed Scott

RB Jawarn Howell

WR Jayden Sellers

EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah

OL Josiah Thompson

OL Seth Smith

No. 11 Tennessee and South Carolina are set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN, with Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) on the call. Taylor McGregor will have the sideline report.

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