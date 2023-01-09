Skip to main content

Omarr Norman-Lott Announces Transfer Decision

Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has officially announced his transfer decision, and the Tennessee Volunteers have a chance of bringing him to Knoxville.

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

The Volunteers have had a busy day in the transfer portal. They landed Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton in the morning and now have added former Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.

Norman-Lott had an outstanding visit with the coaching staff and decided to come to Knxoville. The former four-star from North Highlands, California, logged 45 tackles and four sacks with the Sun Devils. He has three seasons of eligibility left.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

  • Nico Iamaleava, QB
  • Khalifa Keith, RB
  • DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)
  • Nathan Leacock, WR
  • Nate Spillman, WR
  • Ethan Davis, TE
  • McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)
  • Vysen Lang, G
  • Larry Johnson III, OT
  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • Ayden Bussell, OT
  • Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)
  • Caleb Herring, EDGE
  • Nathan Robinson, EDGE
  • Chandavian Bradley, EDGE
  • Daevin Hobbs, DL
  • Tyree Weathersby, DL
  • Arion Carter, ILB
  • Jalen Smith, ILB
  • Jeremiah Telander, ILB
  • Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)
  • Jordan Matthews, CB
  • Rickey Gibson, CB
  • Cristian Conyer, CB
  • John Slaughter, S
  • Jack Luttrell, S
  • Cameron Seldon, ATH
  • Trevor Duncan, ATH
  • Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Current Transfer List

  • Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)
  • Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)
  • Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)
  • Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)
  • William Parker, OL (Portal)
  • Savion Herring, OL (Portal)
  • RJ Perry, T (Portal)
  • Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)
  • Juwan Mitchell, LB (Portal)
  • Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Jerome Carvin
Football

Jerome Carvin Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Juwan Mitchell
Football

Juwan Mitchell Will Transfer

By Evan Crowell
Dont'e Thornton
Football

Dont'e Thornton Announces Transfer Decision

By Evan Crowell
Cam Scott
Recruiting

Cam Scott Watches UT Thrash South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19742004
Football

Georgia's Emergence Underscores Tennessee's Goals

By Evan Crowell
Dont'e Thornton
Football

Tennessee Primed for Massive Portal Day

By Evan Crowell
Jalin Hyatt
Football

Jalin Hyatt, Hendon Hooker Among CFB Royalty

By Evan Crowell
Daevin Hobbs
Football

Daevin Hobbs Blends Power and Technicality

By Evan Crowell