Omarr Norman-Lott Announces Transfer Decision

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

The Volunteers have had a busy day in the transfer portal. They landed Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton in the morning and now have added former Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.

Norman-Lott had an outstanding visit with the coaching staff and decided to come to Knxoville. The former four-star from North Highlands, California, logged 45 tackles and four sacks with the Sun Devils. He has three seasons of eligibility left.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Khalifa Keith, RB

DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)

Nathan Leacock, WR

Nate Spillman, WR

Ethan Davis, TE

McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)

Vysen Lang, G

Larry Johnson III, OT

Shamurad Umarov, OT

Ayden Bussell, OT

Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)

Caleb Herring, EDGE

Nathan Robinson, EDGE

Chandavian Bradley, EDGE

Daevin Hobbs, DL

Tyree Weathersby, DL

Arion Carter, ILB

Jalen Smith, ILB

Jeremiah Telander, ILB

Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)

Jordan Matthews, CB

Rickey Gibson, CB

Cristian Conyer, CB

John Slaughter, S

Jack Luttrell, S

Cameron Seldon, ATH

Trevor Duncan, ATH

Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)

Current Transfer List

Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)

Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)



Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)

Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)



William Parker, OL (Portal)

Savion Herring, OL (Portal)



RJ Perry, T (Portal)

Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)

Juwan Mitchell, LB (Portal)

Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.