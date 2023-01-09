Dont'e Thornton Announces Transfer Decision

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton has officially announced his transfer decision. Thornton visited Knoxville and promptly scheduled his commitment after leaving, leading many to think he was a Volunteer lock.

That line of thinking proved to be correct. Thornton chose the Volunteers and continued head coach Josh Heupel's hot streak in the transfer portal. This past season, he logged 17 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown with the Ducks.

Thornton stands 6-5 and 200 lbs. with strong long speed and exceptional downfield tracking ability. Oregon expected him to be a difference-maker for them next season, but the 2021 wideout had other plans.

Current Transfer Departure List

Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)

Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)



Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)

Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)



William Parker, OL (Portal)

Savion Herring, OL (Portal)



RJ Perry, T (Portal)

Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)

Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

