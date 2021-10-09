    • October 9, 2021
    Overtime: Final Thoughts from Tennessee-South Carolina

    Jack Foster and Jake Nichols share their immediate thoughts following Tennessee's 45-20 win over the Gamecocks in Week 6
    Despite a 38-7 lead and accumulating 373 total yards of offense by halftime, the Vols only mustered one touchdown and 99 total yards of offense in the second half. 

    However, Tennessee still was able to hold on for a comfortable 25 point win over SEC foe South Carolina.

    Tennessee's second consecutive SEC win, and first home SEC win for Josh Heupel, call for plenty of credit to be given to starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama transfer DB Brian Turnage and the wide receivers. Watch Jack and Jake react to the Tennessee win, noting that while the offense is playing at a really high-level, playing a full 60 minutes will be key against tougher SEC opponents down the road, such as Ole Miss next Saturday. 

    Watch the full stand-up below:

