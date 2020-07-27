Payton Page Releases New Details Regarding Upcoming Commitment Announcement

The recruitment of 4-star defensive tackle Payton Page is nearing its final chapter after a long and heavily contested battle between his three finalists: Tennessee, Clemson, and North Carolina. Page announced that he would make his decision public on July 18th earlier this month, but on Monday morning, he also announced that he would officially make the decision at 6:00 p.m. ET, and would live stream the big moment on his Instagram account.

The Dudley High School student athlete has included Tennessee among his top schools throughout his entire recruitment, and at times it appeared as if the Vols were the team to beat for his services. The rising senior previously told VR2 on Sports Illustrated that Jeremy Pruitt’s pitch to him has been a simple one: he can make a massive difference on Rocky Top and do it on day one. “Their message to me has been that I can be an immediate impact,” Page told SI. “Their defensive line legacy (has been attractive during the process).”

Page also told SI that he was impressed by the amount of fight that the current Tennessee roster put on full display when they completely turned around their season last year — going from a 1-4 start to an 8-5 finish. “(It) showed their heart and how much potential they have,” said the 4-star recruit. He would later add that Tennessee’s facilities were “amazing” and that he “loved” the environment.

Standing at 6’4’’ and weighing in at 315-pounds, Page possesses the frame to make a big splash at the collegiate level. The Greensboro native is known for dominating his competition at the high school ranks, as he is constantly double teamed by opposing offensive lineman in hopes of slowing down his relentless pursuit towards the backfield. Not only is the fact that he is often double teamed a testament to his talent as a player, it is also extremely impressive to see how the young athlete handles the challenge — using his large frame and strength to power through the line.

The effort, strength, and athleticism that Page puts on full display on every single play for Dudley High is something that is increasingly rare in High School Football, which is precisely why a multitude of prestigious programs attempted to get into the mix for his services. Fans of the Vols, Tar Heels, and Tigers will undoubtedly be sitting on the edge of their seats until 6:00ET finally rolls around on Tuesday evening, when all of the speculation will finally come to a halt as a decision is announced.