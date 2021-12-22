Pair of Vols Tight Ends Announce Intentions to Return for 2022 Season

In 2021, the Tennessee Vols tight end duo of redshirt junior Jacob Warren and redshirt senior Princeton Fant combined for 31 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns in year one of Josh Heupel's offense, serving as solid options for quarterback Hendon Hooker. The duo announced that they would both return to Rocky Top for the 2022 season.

Fant announced his decision to return via his Twitter account, as the Nashville native will take advantage of his sixth year of eligibility players receive due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Fant's tweet is below.

Warren announced his intention to return during Tuesday's local media availability, claiming 'I'll be back' when discussing his future. Warren also engaged with Fant's tweet on Twitter, adding a comment that denotes the Knoxville native will rock the orange and white in 2022.

Warren's decision to return comes as no surprise, as he still has two years of eligibility remaining and is just now hitting his stride in Tennessee's offense.

Warren added that he and fellow tight end Fant have a great relationship after being teammates for four years.

"I think we both really enjoying playing with each other and playing alongside each other. I think it's unique, the way that we operate here, because we truly split. Each series that we go in there, you'll see one of us in there, and then the next time we're out there, it'll be the other one. I'm really grateful for him, because he's been great throughout the whole thing, not trying to be selfish about any reps. If he's out there and he scores a touchdown or something, if you watch, I'm literally the first one running down there to celebrate with him, because I know he'd do it for me. I've just been blessed and been lucky to have a guy like him alongside. I think that relationship is what could hopefully keep him to come play for us next year."

Heupel has incorporated the tight end into the Volunteers' offense more so than previous coach Jeremy Pruitt, as Fant led the team with a mere 12 catches in 2020. Warren was second among tight ends with six catches.

Both tight ends have their starting quarterback also coming back for next season in Hendon Hooker.

"Obviously, that's huge," Warren said. "I think that was the biggest question mark for our team in that little period of time when he was trying to decide what he wanted to do. I had this conversation last night, actually, about how (Joe Milton III) is one of the most talented quarterbacks I think I've ever seen. Physically, mentally, he's a great competitor. I'm just excited that we're going to continue to have that depth at that position, to where we can kind of trust both guys to roll in there and play. Hendon coming back is obviously huge for this program, and for me personally, because he likes to throw the ball to me. I'm happy for that."

Warren, Fant and the Vols will take on Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT in Nissan Stadium.

Warren's entire media availability from Tuesday is at the top of the article.

