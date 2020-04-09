Watch: Vol Signee Shares Unique Workout During COVID-19 Quarantine

Strange times call for strange things. During this COVID-19 outbreak, we have watched celebrities host live concerts over social media, coaches join SEC Network over facetime, and basically, everything else go virtual. As everyone adjusts, Tennessee 2020 football signee, Reginald Perry, showed how he was adjusting to staying in shape by posting part of his unique workout on Twitter.

In today's world, younger prospects are not accustomed to having to work out on their own. Everything is driven by strength coaches, and they usually go to some form of recovery therapy after. Not to say they should not utilize the cutting edge technology, but seeing workouts like this are not as customary nowadays.

Perry will arrive at Tennessee whenever the NCAA allows student-athletes back on campus, and he will play on the defensive line for the Vols. He recently was named the MVP of Class 5A basketball in the state of Alabama, so it is no surprise to see him boasting his work ethic.

If you want to get to know more on Perry, you can see his 1-1 Q & A with VR2 on SI, here.

If you follow the tweet, you will also see Perry's younger brother join in the workout. It is a family mindset in Fairfield (AL).