    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Look: Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell-Campbell County

    Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell's October 9 game in Jacksboro, Tennessee against Campbell County High School
    Author:
    and

    Sports Illustrated's top rated defender in the 2022 class, Walter Nolen, took the field for Powell (Tenn.) on Friday to take on the Campbell County Cougars. Throughout the night, VR2 was able to capture some photos of Nolen in action and on the sideline on Friday.

    A collage of the photos can be seen directly below:

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    245131802_4769059906471326_4926171731225337525_n
    Football

    Look: Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell-Campbell County

    17 seconds ago
    F16B39A1-7DD6-470E-A82F-AA049C053682
    Football

    Nichols: Tennessee-Ole Miss Matchup, Scoring Potential Create Excitement That Knoxville Has Missed

    1 hour ago
    30A825BD-0D51-469C-A690-F532DFC77F09
    Football

    Tennessee Offensive Lineman Inks First NIL Deal

    20 hours ago
    usatsi_15137900
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 6

    Oct 13, 2021
    usatsi_15080477_168390375_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Play "Rocky Top" at Practice

    Oct 13, 2021
    20210907_FB_Practice_AF_014
    Football

    Watch: Vols Return to Practice Field on Tuesday Ahead of Ole Miss

    Oct 12, 2021
    img_1095
    Football

    VFL Standouts in NFL Week 5

    Oct 12, 2021
    ole-miss-lane-kiffin-vs-florida
    Football

    Lane Kiffin Discusses Return to Knoxville

    Oct 12, 2021