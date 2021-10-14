Look: Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell-Campbell County

Sports Illustrated's top rated defender in the 2022 class, Walter Nolen, took the field for Powell (Tenn.) on Friday to take on the Campbell County Cougars. Throughout the night, VR2 was able to capture some photos of Nolen in action and on the sideline on Friday.

A collage of the photos can be seen directly below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.