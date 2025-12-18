Potential Transfer Portal Defensive Target for Tennessee Volunteers

Penn State edge Chaz Coleman a potential transfer portal target for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tennessee Volunteers have already started to experience departures from their roster due to the transfer portal. Quarterback Jake Merklinger was one of the most recent names to do so. On top of that, there is a potential Tennessee target that just entered the transfer portal.

Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman announced on Thursday that he is expected to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens. The Tennessee Volunteers recently hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to be their defensive coordinator after firing Tim Banks.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Warren G. Harding athlete Chaz Coleman watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman was a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star prospect, the 293rd-best player in the country, the 31st-best EDGE in the class and the ninth-best player in the state of Ohio, according to composite rankings. Tennessee did not offer Coleman coming out of high school, but considering the ties between Knowles and him, it seems likely that he could be a Tennessee target in the portal.

This past season as a true freshman, Coleman played in nine games, had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

With Joshua Josephs being a senior and a likely NFL draft member this offseason, the Volunteers could look at Coleman as an opportunity to bring in more depth and some experience onto the roster.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2 and will remain open until Jan. 16. An important thing to note about the portal this year is there is only one window. In previous years, there was a winter portal window and a spring window. Now players will no longer be able to go through spring practice and then make a decision on what they want to do.

That also means teams will have to have their rosters set before spring practice starts up.

The Volunteers had a down year at defense this season, especially compared to what they accomplished in 2024. With that said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tennessee active in the portal for multiple transfer portal targets on top of the talented recruiting class they are bringing in this year.

With the firing of Banks, that also mean there might be a few players enter the portal from Tennessee's roster to find a new home.

