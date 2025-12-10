Report: Jim Knowles Expected to Become Next Tennessee Football Defensive Coordinator

The Tennessee Volunteers are actively searching for their next addition to the staff, and that addition will likely be made when they announce who will be taking the defensive coordinator position. The DC job opened up after an announcement was made that the Vols were moving on from Tim Banks at the defensive coordinator position.

The Vols have been linked to many different defensive coordinators, but there has been a certain group of coaches that have been pushed through the media and to the public the most.

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially been linked to a coach who is more likely than the others. They have been linked to a national championship-winning DC, who has spent seasons with many of the top teams. Here was the first report.

Jim Knowles Expected to Accept Tennessee DC Opening

Penn State first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks with reporters during football media day in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Penn State DC Jim Knowles has emerged as a possibility for the defensive coordinator job at Tennessee, sources tell @CBSSports," Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday. Before Penn State, Knowles was the DC at Ohio State for three years and was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ national title run last season."

Following that, Zenitz reported that Knowles is expected to be the next defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is what was said in the report.

"Tennessee is in fact expected to hire Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports."

Knowles is a guy that the Tennessee Volunteers have had on their board this whole time, but the initial reports indicated that the main leader for the job could've been Ryan Walters. Walters is a former coach and co-worker with Josh Heupel, who spent time with him at Missouri, which is why the name was linked, but he shot those rumors down. Just hours later, this is being reported.

A guy like Knowles is arguably your most proven option, as this is the same defensive coach who made headlines with the Buckeyes last season when they won the national championship. He then moved on to the Penn State Nittany Lions, but is now expected to come to an end, as he is expected to be on his way to Knoxville. Knowles has the chance to make some waves with this defensive group, and this comes at a great time for the Vols, who are hopeful that they can right their wrongs on the defensive side of the football.

