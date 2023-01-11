Recapping a Monday Full of Transfers

Head coach Josh Heupel made his living partly through the transfer portal. The 2022 Volunteers were engineered through player development and transfer acquisitions, and the same may be true for next year.

On Monday, Tennessee landed three impact transfers that should have significant roles. All three were enthralled with their visits to Knoxville, a reoccurring theme for prospects.

Great programs must recruit the transfer portal and recruit it well. Tennessee is one of those programs, and they got much better on Monday.

Dont'e Thornton, Oregon WR

Thornton was the first of the group to announce. The 2021 high school graduate played two seasons in Eugene before entering the portal and searching for new opportunities.

He logged 366 yards and one touchdown this year with the Ducks. Thornton stands 6-5 and 200 lbs. with exceptional reach and track background. Several Oregon insiders have gone on record saying they expect him to have an excellent season in orange.

Heupel can never get enough receivers for his system. He needs fresh, athletic bodies to challenge defenses how he wants to, and Thornton gives him another opportunity.

Omarr Norman-Lott, Arizona State DL

Norman-Lott may be the most unproven of all the transfers Tennessee landed on Monday. He only logged fourteen tackles and two sacks with the Sun Devils this year, but has high potential.

The 6-3, 290 lbs. California native provides experience to a room needing it. The Volunteers lost several front-seven players to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, meaning they needed to reload.

He has the upside to become an NFL defender. Norman-Lott handfights well and flashes the ability to play with winning leverage, two qualities needed in the SEC.

John Campbell, Miami OT

Campbell exercised his final season of eligibility to play for the Volunteers. He logged eleven starts with the Miami Hurricanes in his final season in Florida, one of the top marks on their offense.

He picked Tennessee over Florida State and Florida. Campbell is originally from the Sunshine State, making it difficult to leave home. However, the allure of Tennessee's offense pulled him away from Florida.

Campbell has an immediate opportunity to step in and contribute. The Volunteers lost several cogs along their offensive line and need bodies to come in and compete during camp, and potentially garner starting snaps.

