Report: Vols To Hire Pivotal Off-Field Staffer From SEC East Rival

Josh Heupel has worked around the clock in the first months in Knoxville to change the culture inside of his program. Heupel has assembled his on-field staff, and the group seems to be meshing well together. Now, the Volunteers Head Coach is reportedly set to make another key off-field hire, according to John Brice of Football Scoop.

Brice reports Tennessee is set to hire Josh Burger away from South Carolina as video coordinator.

"After being on staff as assistant director of video for football at Ohio State and being part of the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship run under Urban Meyer, Burger spent the past five seasons at the University of South Carolina. There, Burger, whose title was video coordinator, worked with both the Gamecocks’ football program and other sports, including soccer. Sources in Columbia, S.C., said Burger proved instrumental as the Gamecocks program transitioned operations from the Steve Spurrier era to Will Muschamp in 2016."

Burger is also a Tennessee alumnus, and he will replace Josh Boucher, who Brice says is simply stepping away from football video operations at this time.

While this hire may seem insignificant, it is crucial for Josh Heupel to get all of the pieces intact and in place as he moves towards what will be a multi-year rebuild

