SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Updates SEC Athletic Directors Meeting on 2020 Season Status

Matthew Ray

For the first time in months, the SEC Athletic Directors met face-to-face in Birmingham. Obviously, the topic of discussion was the upcoming football season and the obstacles that challenge it.

No decision was reached today, as the SEC appears in no hurry to rush anything just yet.

Shortly after the meeting concluded, the SEC released a statement from Commissioner Greg Sankey saying:

The athletics directors and members of the SEC staff convened Monday morning and met until late in the afternoon in the SEC's Kramer-Moore Conference Room, the largest conference room in the SEC Office which allowed for social distancing of the group. Several external groups and individuals participated by videoconference.

"We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting."

The meeting marked the first in-person meeting of the Conference athletics directors since the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville in March. The athletics directors have met multiple times per week via videoconference since the discontinuation of athletic competition in March due to the pandemic.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

The athletic directors heard a report from members of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and discussed issues relevant to the current pre-season calendar and the approaching fall seasons of competition, including an update on current COVID-19 testing procedures.

Among the topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding athletic competition in the fall of 2020.

Also, among the topics discussed were game management best practices for ensuring a healthy environment at athletics events for student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff, and fans.

While the virus itself does not appear to be as impactful on the 18-25-year-old age group, the variables surrounding the play of football appear to be the biggest challenge at this point in time. The season is scheduled to start in a little over a month, so a decision has to be reached sooner rather than later to ensure the physical health of the athletes from a conditioning standpoint as well.

Vols Make Shortlist of Favorites for Dynamic Peach State Athlete Christian Charles

2021 ATH Christian Charles has released his list of favorites and Tennessee has made the cut

Matthew Ray

Henry To'oto'o Named to Prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

Henry To'oto'o has been named to the Tennessee Vols watch list

Matthew Ray

Charlotte Athletic Director Addresses Chances of Tennessee Game Being Cancelled

University of North Carolina-Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill recently addressed his thoughts on his program’s match-up with Tennessee, and the possibility of the game being cancelled.

Volunteer Country Staff

Fast-Rising Texas WR Isaiah King Talks Vols, Early Recruitment

Isaiah King picked up an offer from Tennessee over the winter, and he breaks down the offer and more with Matt Ray

Matthew Ray

Report: Oklahoma Pushing for Extra BYE Week Before Tennessee Match-Up

Despite the season appearing unlikely, one of Tennessee’s most important opponents of the 2020-21 schedule is currently pushing for an extra week of preparation leading up to its match-up against the Volunteers.

Volunteer Country Staff

Massive In-State OL Jacob Hood Talks Vols Offer, Early Recruitment

Jacob Hood Talks How much his recent Tennessee offer meant and more

Matthew Ray

by

Joeme

Two Tennessee Commits Earn Georgia High School Pre-Season All-State Honors

Tennessee has already landed three players from the State of Georgia thus far. It was recently announced that two of those players, Cody Brown and Miles Campbell, earned Georgia High School All-State honors — solidifying their status as some of the state's top recruits. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

SEC Commissioner on Potential Season: "We're Running Out of Time"

The last few days have been a complete and utter nightmare for fans of college football, with numerous conferences electing to modify how they will play the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Top 4 Remaining DL Targets

A deep dive into Tennessee Volunteers  top remaining defensive line targets

Brandon Martin

Look: Jarrett Guarantano Addresses 2019 Season Adversities, Using Off-Season to Improve Mental and Physical Weaknesses

Jarrett Guarantano addresses using the off-season to improve his game

Volunteer Country Staff