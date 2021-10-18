    • October 18, 2021
    Seahawks Provide Update on Darrell Taylor After Scary Injury During Sunday Night Football

    Author:

    Darrell Taylor missed all of 2020 after being drafted with the No.48 overall pick. However, a healthy Taylor, has been a bright spot for the Seahawks this season as one of their top defenders, so far. 

    On Sunday night, Taylor had to be carted off the field after a scary collision with his teammate left him motionless on the field for a few moments. 

    Following the game, which went into overtime, Seahawk's Head Coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on Taylor's status. 

    "The CT scans were clear, so that's a really good preliminary report," Carroll told reporters. "There's some more tests to be done and stuff like that, so we're thrilled about that news."

    He was so mad about having to be taken off the field like that," Carroll continued. "He wanted to get up, they just wouldn't let him do it, because they had to do all the secure methods to take care of him and all of that. But man, he didn't want any part of that."

    Taylor has totaled 13 tackles, bagged four sacks, and forced a fumble to start 2021. 

    Taylor's health and safety are obviously priority number one, so we will continue to update this article as more information is made available. 

