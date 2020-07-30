Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Breaking: SEC Adopts 10 Game, Conference Only Schedule

Matthew Ray

There will be football in the Southeastern Conference this fall, but it will look different.

The news has officially broken that the SEC will play a 10-game, conference only schedule in the fall, with the scheduled start date for September 26, which means Tennessee will see SEC East Rival Florida on week 1.

SI's Ross Dellenger wrote yesterday that sources told him the conference would likely move towards a league-only schedule in the fall.

Dellenger wrote today, "The league will kick off the season Sept. 26, three weeks later than the scheduled Labor Day weekend start. While the SEC’s divisional structure is expected to remain the same—winners of two seven-team divisions playing in a Dec. 19 championship game—league teams will play two more opponents from their opposite division. A normal SEC schedule includes eight conference games—six against inner-division teams, one against a permanent team from the opposite division and one against a rotating team from the opposite division.

The decision Thursday was not a surprise. SI reported the potential plan in a story Wednesday. However, many believed the ACC’s announcement Wednesday regarding its scheduling model could impact the SEC’s plan to move to a conference-only schedule. The ACC announced an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and an option for one non-conference game that must be played in that ACC team’s home state. It left the door open for four traditional SEC-ACC rivalry games, including Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Kentucky-Louisville and South Carolina-Clemson."

The 9th and 10th game will likely come in the form of the school's next two cross-division opponents, a model Dellenger also showed yesterday on Twitter.

Tennessee will now play every team in the SEC East as usual, in addition to Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama from the West.

The SEC Championship will be played on Dec. 19.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

7-26 Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Just In: AD Fulmer Issues Statement on Conference Only Schedule

Tennessee's Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has issued a statement on the conference only schedule

Volunteer Country Staff

Analysis: Vols Land Exceptional Cover Corner

The Vols have landed the commitment of an outstanding cover corner in four-star Pensacola Catholic product DaMarius McGhee.

Brandon Martin

Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment from Elite Sunshine State CB

Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment from Elite Sunshine State CB

Matthew Ray

ESPN Analyst Predicts Tennessee Will Be "Right  There" With Florida and Georgia

Florida and Georgia have consistently been viewed as the front-runners to win the SEC Eastern Division throughout the entire off-season, with most analysts projecting the Vols to finish behind the two elite teams.

Volunteer Country Staff

Report: Tennessee Could Add Ole Miss and LSU to 2020 Football Schedule

The SEC is moving closer towards following in the Big Ten, ACC, and PAC-12’s footsteps by canceling all of its non-conference games in favor of a 10-game SEC schedule, sources told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

Volunteer Country Staff

Sports Illustrated All-American Gives High Praise for Vols Commit Mosley

SI All-American has high praise for Tennessee Volunteer Commitment Jordan Mosley

Matthew Ray

Vols Legacy, Coveted Tight End Releases Top 3 Schools

Bennett Christian has released his top 3 schools and the Tennessee Volunteers remain in the picture

Matthew Ray

Elite OT Amarius Mims Changes Commitment Plans, Vols Remain in the Mix

The top remaining target on Tennessee's board has changed his commitment plans

CJ Eldridge

NCAA Allows All FBS Programs to Move Season Opener Up

NCAA Allows All FBS Programs to Move Season Opener Up

Volunteer Country Staff