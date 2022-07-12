SEC Network Tennessee Takeover: 14 Programs On-Tap for 24 Hours of Big Orange Content

For the eighth consecutive year, the SEC Network Takeover has been in full effect since July 2. All fourteen SEC teams each get one 24-hour takeover in the two-week period.

The period began with Alabama and has gone through 11 SEC teams thus far. Tennessee is the 12th team that will be featured, and the Vols' 24-hour takeover of the SEC Network begins at 12 a.m. on July 13 (midnight tonight).

Fourteen programs are on tap for the Big Orange Takeover of July 14. Below are all of the programs that will be on SEC Network tomorrow and their respective times.

12:00 A.M. – Tennessee Football vs. South Carolina (Oct. 9, 2021)

Refresher: In week six of the 2021 college football season, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Gamecocks 45-20. Tennessee scored 28 points in the first quarter for the second consecutive week, as the Vols dismantled Missouri 62-24 the week prior.

After their mammoth of a first quarter, Tennessee coasted to a 20+ point victory. Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three scores, and Tiyon Evans and Velus Jones Jr. each went for 100+ yards (Evans rushing, Jones Jr. receiving). Hendon Hooker also accounted for a rushing touchdown to bring his total to four scores on the afternoon. The Vols improved to 4-2 after the win, and South Carolina dropped to 3-3.

The matchup was a battle between two first-year head coaches in Josh Heupel and Shane Beamer. Both coaches went on to share the Steve Spurrier First-Year Head Coach Award, but Heupel's squad got the best of Beamer's in Knoxville.

3:00 A.M. – Tennessee Football Spring All-Access

SEC Network's all-access show on Tennessee Football's Spring premiered on May 2, with VFL Films On-Air Talent and Producer Kasey Funderburg hosting. Hendon Hooker, Josh Heupel and Trevon Flowers all gave their perspective on the upcoming season and takeaways from Spring practice.

4:00 A.M. – Tennessee Women's Basketball vs. Kentucky (Jan. 16, 2022)

The third program on the takeover takes us back to the Lady Vols' dominant 84-58 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Thompson Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols trailed at the end of the first quarter, but Kellie Harper's squad lit it up in the second and third quarters, combining for 53 points to put away the Cats led by 2022 WNBA Draft first overall pick Rhyne Howard.

Howard did her damage by scoring 24 points, but it was not enough. Six Lady Volunteers scored at least nine points, with seniors Rae Burrell and Keyen Green leading the way at 14. The complete performance led to Tennessee's 17th win of the season, improving their record to 17-1 (6-0 SEC).

6:00 A.M. – Tennessee Volleyball vs. Arkansas (Sep. 25, 2021)

The Lady Vols defeated the Razorbacks three sets to one (31-33, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14) for their first conference win of the season. Tennessee's dominant defensive performance limited the Hogs to a .087 hitting percentage, and the Lady Vols totaled 21 blocks as a team, tying for fifth-most in program history in the rally-scoring era.

Natalie Hayward was the star of the show for Tennessee, recording nine kills, 38 assists and a career-high 19 digs, while also hitting a a career-best .750. Breana Runnels led the Lady Volunteers in kills with 15.

7:30 A.M. – SEC Storied: Catch98

The documentary and season finale of SEC Storied follows the 1997-1998 undefeated National Championship winning Lady Vols team coached by the late, great Pat Summitt.

The film is told through Tamika Catchings, who was instrumental in the Lady Vols' Championship run. The season was Catchings freshman season, and the LVFL goes into detail about the journey leading to her Tennessee career. Some of Catchings teammates are also part of the documentary at times.

The program premiered on the SEC Network on June 23, which was the 50th anniversary of Title IX. However, Lady Vol fans and Knoxvillians were able to watch the film two days before the televised premiere in the Student Union on the UT campus. The event also included a pre-film reception and a chance to hear from Catchings and current Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper in a Q&A session afterward.

8:30 A.M. – Tennessee Men's Basketball vs. Texas A&M (SEC Championship)

Up next in the Tennessee marathon is the men's basketball team's 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament Championship.

An historic win it was for the Volunteers, who became SEC Tournament Champions for the first time in 43 years. Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP after the game, and Rick Barnes got to cut the nets for the first time in the SEC Tournament. Josiah-Jordan James finished off his brilliant tournament performance with a bang, recording a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 17 points, and John Fulkerson had a terrific outing with 12 boards and eight points.

10:30 A.M. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Men's Basketball 2022 SEC Tournament

A 30-minute closer look at the Vols' historic tournament victory, including interview clips, celebrations, highlights and more.

11:00 A.M. – Tennessee Soccer vs. Arkansas (SEC Championship)

The No. 10 Lady Vols defeated No. 3 Arkansas 3-0 in Orange Beach to win the SEC Tournament. The tournament victory marked Tennessee's first since 2008. Four Lady Vols went on to be named to the SEC All-Tournament Team, and Abbey Burdette was named MVP.

With the win, UT got its first victory over a Top-5 opponent since topping No. 5 Texas A&M in 2018, and Tennessee and tied the program record for single-season wins with their 18th.

1:00 P.M. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Soccer 2021 SEC Tournament

A 30-minute closer look at the Lady Vols squad that won the 2021 SEC Tournament, including interview clips, celebrations, highlights and more.

1:30 P.M. – Tennessee Women's Basketball vs. Texas

The Lady Vols put themselves on the map as one of the better teams in women's basketball with a thrilling 74-70 overtime victory over Texas.

The No. 18 Lady Vols beat No. 6 Texas down 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but Jordan Horston led Tennessee to a triumphant comeback win. Horston finished with a whopping 28 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, and star junior center Tamari Key recorded her second career triple-double, becoming the first Lady Vol in history to record multiple triple doubles in her career.

Key and Horston's monster games were pre-cursers to what ended up being dominant seasons from both Lady Vols, helping Tennessee achieve their first big win of the year.

3:30 P.M. – Tennessee Baseball vs. Florida (SEC Championship)

The first baseball program of the takeover is Tennessee Baseball's SEC Tournament Championship victory over Florida, winning 8-5.

The tournament win marked Tennessee's first since 1995, going along with Tennessee's regular-season title, which was the first in 27 years.

Camden Sewell started for the Vols, taking the day four role, and the senior was magnificent in his first start of the season. That combined with an offense-sparking bases-clearing double by Drew Gilbert to help the Big Orange celebrate on the field of Hoover Met Stadium.

The Vols' tournament performance was dominant and it rightfully ended with the hardware coming back to Knoxville.

This program serves as the third and final featured game in which a Tennessee team won the SEC Tournament.

6:30 P.M. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Baseball 2022 SEC Tournament

A 30-minute closer look at the BaseVols squad that won the 2022 SEC Tournament, including interview clips, celebrations, highlights and more.

7:00 P.M. – Tennessee Football @ Kentucky (Nov. 6, 2021)

The primetime spot features an exhilarating 45-42 win for the Volunteers saw Josh Heupel's squad topple the 18th-ranked Wildcats for one of Tennessee's best wins of the season.

The two teams took each other down to the wire, but the Vols survived in the end to win and improve to 5-4 on the season, dropping Kentucky to 6-3.

Hendon Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns on only 15 completions, featuring two 70+ yard touchdown completions in the first quarter. Jabari Small rumbled for over 50 yards and a score, delivering one of the best jukes of the season to give Tennessee a 31-28 lead in the third quarter.

The win was one of Heupel's best of the 7-6 season and was arguably the most exciting contest of the entire year.

10:00 P.M. – Tennessee Softball @ Missouri (March 13, 2022)

Karen Weekly's group played two games on the road against the Lady Tigers in the regular season, and both were wins for the Lady Vols in the double-header.

The Lady Vols won the first game 14-3 in a run-rule victory then edged past the Tigers 5-4 in game two. The dominant game one win was led by four Lady Vols recording multi-hit outings and a complete game by graduate pitcher Erin Edmundson, who allowed only one earned run and struck out three on 99 pitches.

Game two was a closer contest, but the Big Orange once again beat the Tigers in Columbia. Tennessee got out front early with a 5-0 lead after three-and-a-half innings. Missouri tried to comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth, but Tennessee held on to record the sweep. Tennessee Softball achieved their 1200th program win during the sweep to open SEC play.

–––

All programs will be on the SEC Network beginning at 12 A.M. ET on July 13 and ending at 12 A.M. ET on July 14.

There will be two more teams to have their SEC Network takeover after Tennessee, with Texas A&M's day happening on the 14th and Vanderbilt's on the 15th.

