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SEC Week 1 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Athlete Devrin Young

SEC Week 1 predictions ahead of kickoff with the Vols On SI staff and former Tennessee Vols' athlete Devrin Young.
Caleb Sisk|
SEC Week 1 Predictions (2026) with Devrin Young
SEC Week 1 Predictions (2026) with Devrin Young | Vols On SI

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Tennessee Volunteers

SEC football is finally back, as all 16 teams are set to compete this week, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who will play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday.

The SEC slate begins on Thursday, which led the Vols On SI and a very special guest to leave their prediction for each of the SEC games this week.

The special guest who has joined us for this article is former Tennessee Vols running back and wide receiver Devrin Young. Young is a former in-state high school prospect who has quickly become a fan favorite among Vol fans. He joined us to make the selections for every SEC game.

We encourage all of our readers to go show Devrin Young some love on Instagram and Facebook.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Missouri

Ahmad Hard
Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Missouri
Caleb Sisk: Missouri
Dale Dowden: Missouri
Josh Greer: Missouri
Wesley Powell: Missouri
Major Passons: Missouri
Matt Schilling: Missouri
Eli Elrod: Missouri
Tyler Miller: Missouri
Jake Nichols: Missouri

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

John Matee
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer arrives at Meet the Sooners Day, an OU football fan event, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, August 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Oklahoma
Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma
Dale Dowden: Oklahoma
Josh Greer: Oklahoma
Wesley Powell: Oklahoma
Major Passons: Oklahoma
Matt Schilling: Oklahoma
Eli Elrod: Oklahoma
Tyler Miller: Oklahoma
Jake Nichols: Oklahoma

East Carolina vs. Alabama

Ryan William
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) walks toward the home locker room after a victory over the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Alabama
Caleb Sisk: Alabama
Dale Dowden: Alabama
Josh Greer: Alabama
Wesley Powell: Alabama
Major Passons: Alabama
Matt Schilling: Alabama
Eli Elrod: Alabama
Tyler Miller: Alabama
Jake Nichols: Alabama

Kent State vs. South Carolina

Nyck Harbo
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) is embraced by head coach Shane Beamer after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: South Carolina
Caleb Sisk: South Carolina
Dale Dowden: South Carolina
Josh Greer: South Carolina
Wesley Powell: South Carolina
Major Passons: South Carolina
Matt Schilling: South Carolina
Eli Elrod: South Carolina
Tyler Miller: South Carolina
Jake Nichols: South Carolina

Youngstown State vs. Kentucky

Ty Bryan
Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) intercepts the pass thrown to Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Kentucky
Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
Dale Dowden: Kentucky
Josh Greer: Kentucky
Wesley Powell: Kentucky
Major Passons: Kentucky
Matt Schilling: Kentucky
Eli Elrod: Kentucky
Tyler Miller: Kentucky
Jake Nichols: Kentucky

Tennessee State vs. Georgia

Gunner Stockto
Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Georgia
Caleb Sisk: Georgia
Dale Dowden: Georgia
Josh Greer: Georgia
Wesley Powell: Georgia
Major Passons: Georgia
Matt Schilling: Georgia
Eli Elrod: Georgia
Tyler Miller: Georgia
Jake Nichols: Georgia

Texas State vs. Texas

Ryan Wing
Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Texas
Caleb Sisk: Texas
Dale Dowden: Texas
Josh Greer: Texas
Wesley Powell: Texas
Major Passons: Texas
Matt Schilling: Texas
Eli Elrod: Texas
Tyler Miller: Texas
Jake Nichols: Texas

Baylor vs. Auburn

Byrum Brow
Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) takes snaps during the first day of football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Baylor
Caleb Sisk: Auburn
Dale Dowden: Auburn
Josh Greer: Auburn
Wesley Powell: Baylor
Major Passons: Auburn
Matt Schilling: Baylor
Eli Elrod: Auburn
Tyler Miller: Baylor
Jake Nichols: Auburn

North Alabama vs. Arkansas

Braylen Russel
Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) is tackled by linebacker Ben Bogle (44) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Arkansas
Caleb Sisk: Arkansas
Dale Dowden: Arkansas
Josh Greer: Arkansas
Wesley Powell: Arkansas
Major Passons: Arkansas
Matt Schilling: Arkansas
Eli Elrod: Arkansas
Tyler Miller: Arkansas
Jake Nichols: Arkansas

Missouri State vs. Texas A&M

Mario Crave
Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Texas A&M
Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
Josh Greer: Texas A&M
Wesley Powell: Texas A&M
Major Passons: Texas A&M
Matt Schilling: Texas A&M
Eli Elrod: Texas A&M
Tyler Miller: Texas A&M
Jake Nichols: Texas A&M

Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt

Jared Curti
Quarterback Jared Curtis (2) participates in Vanderbilt’s football practice Thursday, August 13, 2026 at McGugin Practice Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Vanderbilt
Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt
Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt
Josh Greer: Vanderbilt
Wesley Powell: Vanderbilt
Major Passons: Vanderbilt
Matt Schilling: Vanderbilt
Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
Tyler Miller: Vanderbilt
Jake Nichols: Vanderbilt

UL Monroe vs. Mississippi State

Fluff Bothwel
Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Mississippi State
Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State
Dale Dowden: Mississippi State
Josh Greer: Mississippi State
Wesley Powell: Mississippi State
Major Passons: Mississippi State
Matt Schilling: Mississippi State
Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
Tyler Miller: Mississippi State
Jake Nichols: Mississippi State

Clemson vs. LSU

Lane Kiffi
Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: LSU
Caleb Sisk: LSU
Dale Dowden: LSU
Josh Greer: LSU
Wesley Powell: LSU
Major Passons: LSU
Matt Schilling: Clemson
Eli Elrod: Clemson
Tyler Miller: LSU
Jake Nichols: Clemson

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida

Jadan Baug
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) rushes with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Florida
Caleb Sisk: Florida
Dale Dowden: Florida
Josh Greer: Florida
Wesley Powell: Florida
Major Passons: Florida
Matt Schilling: Florida
Eli Elrod: Florida
Tyler Miller: Florida
Jake Nichols: Florida

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Kewan Lac
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) jumps over a defender during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Ole Miss
Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
Josh Greer: Ole Miss
Wesley Powell: Ole Miss
Major Passons: Ole Miss
Matt Schilling: Ole Miss
Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
Tyler Miller: Ole Miss
Jake Nichols: Ole Miss

Furman vs. Tennessee

DeSean Bisho
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is defended by N.C. State defensive edge Noah Potter (97) at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Tennessee
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
Dale Dowden: Tennessee
Josh Greer: Tennessee
Wesley Powell: Tennessee
Major Passons: Tennessee
Matt Schilling: Tennessee
Eli Elrod: Tennessee
Tyler Miller: Tennessee
Jake Nichols: Tennessee

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

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