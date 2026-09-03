SEC Week 1 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Athlete Devrin Young

SEC football is finally back, as all 16 teams are set to compete this week, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who will play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday.

The SEC slate begins on Thursday, which led the Vols On SI and a very special guest to leave their prediction for each of the SEC games this week.

The special guest who has joined us for this article is former Tennessee Vols running back and wide receiver Devrin Young. Young is a former in-state high school prospect who has quickly become a fan favorite among Vol fans. He joined us to make the selections for every SEC game.

We encourage all of our readers to go show Devrin Young some love on Instagram and Facebook.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Missouri

Caleb Sisk: Missouri

Dale Dowden: Missouri

Josh Greer: Missouri

Wesley Powell: Missouri

Major Passons: Missouri

Matt Schilling: Missouri

Eli Elrod: Missouri

Tyler Miller: Missouri

Jake Nichols: Missouri

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer arrives at Meet the Sooners Day, an OU football fan event, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, August 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Oklahoma

Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma

Dale Dowden: Oklahoma

Josh Greer: Oklahoma

Wesley Powell: Oklahoma

Major Passons: Oklahoma

Matt Schilling: Oklahoma

Eli Elrod: Oklahoma

Tyler Miller: Oklahoma

Jake Nichols: Oklahoma

East Carolina vs. Alabama

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) walks toward the home locker room after a victory over the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Alabama

Caleb Sisk: Alabama

Dale Dowden: Alabama

Josh Greer: Alabama

Wesley Powell: Alabama

Major Passons: Alabama

Matt Schilling: Alabama

Eli Elrod: Alabama

Tyler Miller: Alabama

Jake Nichols: Alabama

Kent State vs. South Carolina

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) is embraced by head coach Shane Beamer after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: South Carolina

Caleb Sisk: South Carolina

Dale Dowden: South Carolina

Josh Greer: South Carolina

Wesley Powell: South Carolina

Major Passons: South Carolina

Matt Schilling: South Carolina

Eli Elrod: South Carolina

Tyler Miller: South Carolina

Jake Nichols: South Carolina

Youngstown State vs. Kentucky

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) intercepts the pass thrown to Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Kentucky

Caleb Sisk: Kentucky

Dale Dowden: Kentucky

Josh Greer: Kentucky

Wesley Powell: Kentucky

Major Passons: Kentucky

Matt Schilling: Kentucky

Eli Elrod: Kentucky

Tyler Miller: Kentucky

Jake Nichols: Kentucky

Tennessee State vs. Georgia

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Georgia

Caleb Sisk: Georgia

Dale Dowden: Georgia

Josh Greer: Georgia

Wesley Powell: Georgia

Major Passons: Georgia

Matt Schilling: Georgia

Eli Elrod: Georgia

Tyler Miller: Georgia

Jake Nichols: Georgia

Texas State vs. Texas

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Texas

Caleb Sisk: Texas

Dale Dowden: Texas

Josh Greer: Texas

Wesley Powell: Texas

Major Passons: Texas

Matt Schilling: Texas

Eli Elrod: Texas

Tyler Miller: Texas

Jake Nichols: Texas

Baylor vs. Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) takes snaps during the first day of football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Baylor

Caleb Sisk: Auburn

Dale Dowden: Auburn

Josh Greer: Auburn

Wesley Powell: Baylor

Major Passons: Auburn

Matt Schilling: Baylor

Eli Elrod: Auburn

Tyler Miller: Baylor

Jake Nichols: Auburn

North Alabama vs. Arkansas

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) is tackled by linebacker Ben Bogle (44) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Arkansas

Caleb Sisk: Arkansas

Dale Dowden: Arkansas

Josh Greer: Arkansas

Wesley Powell: Arkansas

Major Passons: Arkansas

Matt Schilling: Arkansas

Eli Elrod: Arkansas

Tyler Miller: Arkansas

Jake Nichols: Arkansas

Missouri State vs. Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Texas A&M

Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

Josh Greer: Texas A&M

Wesley Powell: Texas A&M

Major Passons: Texas A&M

Matt Schilling: Texas A&M

Eli Elrod: Texas A&M

Tyler Miller: Texas A&M

Jake Nichols: Texas A&M

Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt

Quarterback Jared Curtis (2) participates in Vanderbilt’s football practice Thursday, August 13, 2026 at McGugin Practice Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Vanderbilt

Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt

Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt

Josh Greer: Vanderbilt

Wesley Powell: Vanderbilt

Major Passons: Vanderbilt

Matt Schilling: Vanderbilt

Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt

Tyler Miller: Vanderbilt

Jake Nichols: Vanderbilt

UL Monroe vs. Mississippi State

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Mississippi State

Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State

Dale Dowden: Mississippi State

Josh Greer: Mississippi State

Wesley Powell: Mississippi State

Major Passons: Mississippi State

Matt Schilling: Mississippi State

Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

Tyler Miller: Mississippi State

Jake Nichols: Mississippi State

Clemson vs. LSU

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: LSU

Caleb Sisk: LSU

Dale Dowden: LSU

Josh Greer: LSU

Wesley Powell: LSU

Major Passons: LSU

Matt Schilling: Clemson

Eli Elrod: Clemson

Tyler Miller: LSU

Jake Nichols: Clemson

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) rushes with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Florida

Caleb Sisk: Florida

Dale Dowden: Florida

Josh Greer: Florida

Wesley Powell: Florida

Major Passons: Florida

Matt Schilling: Florida

Eli Elrod: Florida

Tyler Miller: Florida

Jake Nichols: Florida

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) jumps over a defender during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Ole Miss

Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

Josh Greer: Ole Miss

Wesley Powell: Ole Miss

Major Passons: Ole Miss

Matt Schilling: Ole Miss

Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

Tyler Miller: Ole Miss

Jake Nichols: Ole Miss

Furman vs. Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is defended by N.C. State defensive edge Noah Potter (97) at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young: Tennessee

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee

Dale Dowden: Tennessee

Josh Greer: Tennessee

Wesley Powell: Tennessee

Major Passons: Tennessee

Matt Schilling: Tennessee

Eli Elrod: Tennessee

Tyler Miller: Tennessee

Jake Nichols: Tennessee

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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