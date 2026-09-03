SEC Week 1 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Athlete Devrin Young
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SEC football is finally back, as all 16 teams are set to compete this week, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who will play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday.
The SEC slate begins on Thursday, which led the Vols On SI and a very special guest to leave their prediction for each of the SEC games this week.
The special guest who has joined us for this article is former Tennessee Vols running back and wide receiver Devrin Young. Young is a former in-state high school prospect who has quickly become a fan favorite among Vol fans. He joined us to make the selections for every SEC game.
We encourage all of our readers to go show Devrin Young some love on Instagram and Facebook.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Missouri
Devrin Young: Missouri
Caleb Sisk: Missouri
Dale Dowden: Missouri
Josh Greer: Missouri
Wesley Powell: Missouri
Major Passons: Missouri
Matt Schilling: Missouri
Eli Elrod: Missouri
Tyler Miller: Missouri
Jake Nichols: Missouri
UTEP vs. Oklahoma
Devrin Young: Oklahoma
Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma
Dale Dowden: Oklahoma
Josh Greer: Oklahoma
Wesley Powell: Oklahoma
Major Passons: Oklahoma
Matt Schilling: Oklahoma
Eli Elrod: Oklahoma
Tyler Miller: Oklahoma
Jake Nichols: Oklahoma
East Carolina vs. Alabama
Devrin Young: Alabama
Caleb Sisk: Alabama
Dale Dowden: Alabama
Josh Greer: Alabama
Wesley Powell: Alabama
Major Passons: Alabama
Matt Schilling: Alabama
Eli Elrod: Alabama
Tyler Miller: Alabama
Jake Nichols: Alabama
Kent State vs. South Carolina
Devrin Young: South Carolina
Caleb Sisk: South Carolina
Dale Dowden: South Carolina
Josh Greer: South Carolina
Wesley Powell: South Carolina
Major Passons: South Carolina
Matt Schilling: South Carolina
Eli Elrod: South Carolina
Tyler Miller: South Carolina
Jake Nichols: South Carolina
Youngstown State vs. Kentucky
Devrin Young: Kentucky
Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
Dale Dowden: Kentucky
Josh Greer: Kentucky
Wesley Powell: Kentucky
Major Passons: Kentucky
Matt Schilling: Kentucky
Eli Elrod: Kentucky
Tyler Miller: Kentucky
Jake Nichols: Kentucky
Tennessee State vs. Georgia
Devrin Young: Georgia
Caleb Sisk: Georgia
Dale Dowden: Georgia
Josh Greer: Georgia
Wesley Powell: Georgia
Major Passons: Georgia
Matt Schilling: Georgia
Eli Elrod: Georgia
Tyler Miller: Georgia
Jake Nichols: Georgia
Texas State vs. Texas
Devrin Young: Texas
Caleb Sisk: Texas
Dale Dowden: Texas
Josh Greer: Texas
Wesley Powell: Texas
Major Passons: Texas
Matt Schilling: Texas
Eli Elrod: Texas
Tyler Miller: Texas
Jake Nichols: Texas
Baylor vs. Auburn
Devrin Young: Baylor
Caleb Sisk: Auburn
Dale Dowden: Auburn
Josh Greer: Auburn
Wesley Powell: Baylor
Major Passons: Auburn
Matt Schilling: Baylor
Eli Elrod: Auburn
Tyler Miller: Baylor
Jake Nichols: Auburn
North Alabama vs. Arkansas
Devrin Young: Arkansas
Caleb Sisk: Arkansas
Dale Dowden: Arkansas
Josh Greer: Arkansas
Wesley Powell: Arkansas
Major Passons: Arkansas
Matt Schilling: Arkansas
Eli Elrod: Arkansas
Tyler Miller: Arkansas
Jake Nichols: Arkansas
Missouri State vs. Texas A&M
Devrin Young: Texas A&M
Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
Josh Greer: Texas A&M
Wesley Powell: Texas A&M
Major Passons: Texas A&M
Matt Schilling: Texas A&M
Eli Elrod: Texas A&M
Tyler Miller: Texas A&M
Jake Nichols: Texas A&M
Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt
Devrin Young: Vanderbilt
Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt
Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt
Josh Greer: Vanderbilt
Wesley Powell: Vanderbilt
Major Passons: Vanderbilt
Matt Schilling: Vanderbilt
Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
Tyler Miller: Vanderbilt
Jake Nichols: Vanderbilt
UL Monroe vs. Mississippi State
Devrin Young: Mississippi State
Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State
Dale Dowden: Mississippi State
Josh Greer: Mississippi State
Wesley Powell: Mississippi State
Major Passons: Mississippi State
Matt Schilling: Mississippi State
Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
Tyler Miller: Mississippi State
Jake Nichols: Mississippi State
Clemson vs. LSU
Devrin Young: LSU
Caleb Sisk: LSU
Dale Dowden: LSU
Josh Greer: LSU
Wesley Powell: LSU
Major Passons: LSU
Matt Schilling: Clemson
Eli Elrod: Clemson
Tyler Miller: LSU
Jake Nichols: Clemson
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida
Devrin Young: Florida
Caleb Sisk: Florida
Dale Dowden: Florida
Josh Greer: Florida
Wesley Powell: Florida
Major Passons: Florida
Matt Schilling: Florida
Eli Elrod: Florida
Tyler Miller: Florida
Jake Nichols: Florida
Louisville vs. Ole Miss
Devrin Young: Ole Miss
Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
Josh Greer: Ole Miss
Wesley Powell: Ole Miss
Major Passons: Ole Miss
Matt Schilling: Ole Miss
Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
Tyler Miller: Ole Miss
Jake Nichols: Ole Miss
Furman vs. Tennessee
Devrin Young: Tennessee
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
Dale Dowden: Tennessee
Josh Greer: Tennessee
Wesley Powell: Tennessee
Major Passons: Tennessee
Matt Schilling: Tennessee
Eli Elrod: Tennessee
Tyler Miller: Tennessee
Jake Nichols: Tennessee
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_