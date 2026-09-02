Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Boise State Broncos have left the Mountain West and will make their Pac-12 debut this season, but their 2026 campaign will begin against a former Pac-12 team that they're helping replace, the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks enter the season as the No. 2-ranked team in the country with quarterback Dante Moore back with the program for one more season before entering the NFL Draft.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating Week 1 showdown.

Boise State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State +24.5 (-112)

Oregon -24.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Boise State +1400

Oregon -3500

Total

OVER 51.5 (-110)

UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Boise State vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Boise State record: 0-0

Oregon record: 0-0

Boise State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Boise State is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games vs. Oregon

The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Boise State is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Boise State's last 10 games

Oregon is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Oregon's last 10 games

Boise State vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore was projected to be the second quarterback taken off the board at the 2026 NFL Draft, even potentially being the No. 2 overall selection, but he decided to come back to Oregon for one more season. He's one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season, and for good reason. He finished last year completing 71.8% of passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction and Best Bet

Boise State didn't take advantage of the transfer portal to the extent that other teams have this past offseason, which gives me faith they can get off to a strong season after sporting an impressive defense last season, where they ranked 10th in the country in defensive success rate.

When you think of Oregon, you think of Dante Moore and their offense, but it's their defense that was the most impressive last season, ranking 11th in defensive success rate.

With this Week 1 game being a matchup between two teams that were great defensively and are returning a majority of their starters, I'm going to bet the UNDER and root for strong defensive play.

Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-110) via Caesars

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