    • November 27, 2021
    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

    Tennessee (6-5, 3-4) will look to improve its bowl season positioning on Saturday as Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) comes to town for senior day. Ahead of the in-state rivalry, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their game predictions.

    Matt

    Tennessee is going to end the season on a high note and send their seniors out the right way. The line opened up at -31 in favor of the Vols, and I would take it right now. I think Josh Heupel is going to put up another 60 point performance, marking the third of the season for the Vols. Last week, I predicted Tennessee to beat South Alabam 59-14. I was all over that one, and I like my chances this week. I am rolling with the Vols to hammer the Commodores to the tune of 62-10.

    Jack

    Last week I got South Alabama right with 14 points, but I undershot Tennessee. That will not happen this week. Matt is yet again going higher than me on the Vols total, but I am not going to give them another 60-burger against a familiar conference opponent, no matter how and Vanderbilt is. 

    Look for a big passing day from Hooker to close out the season to further improve his draft stock (as the jury is still out on what he will do), and look for seniors on defense to have a big day. Maybe a sack or two from Matt Butler to close out a career year.

    Tennessee will win going away, and they will cover the spread. Vandy will not hold them to a field goal, but they'll hold them under 60. 

    Vols 56, Vanderbilt 10

    Jake

    At this point, this game is merely a senior-honoring formality since the Vols clinched bowl eligibility last week.

    But this team would certainly like to send its seniors out the right way, and with the way this team has maintained focus each week, I think Tennessee cruises against the Commodores.

    Give me the Vols to beat the spread, 65-17.

