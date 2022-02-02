Super Bowl LVI Commercial to Possibly Feature a Familiar Face

With Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams set to take place in 11 days, Super Bowl commercial teasers have begun to surface.

One includes VFL Jerod Mayo advertising a product he recently has partnered up with. Mayo announced his partnership with Hellman's Mayonnaise on Twitter at the end of January.

Come February 13, the MayoXMayo partnership may be seen on televisions all across the nation during Super Bowl LVI's selection of commercials.

Below is a video Jerod Mayo, the 'Legendary Linebacker,' released to Twitter.

Mayo's wife also put the commercial teaser to Twitter, leading to some reactions across the platform.

Below is one example from Boston Globe writer Ben Volin who covers the NFL.

Mayo's Super Bowl commercial will not be the first time the former Volunteer linebacker has been seen on televisions frequently, as he was a star of an Old Spice commercial in the early 2010's.

Mayo may be getting a call from Hellman's, but his chances of getting a call from an NFL organization in regards to a head-coaching job are beginning to look slim.

Mayo interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos for their head coach opening, but the two teams have since hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their respective jobs. Mayo was also considered an early favorite for the Houston Texans head coach opening, but owner Janice McNair and the Texans organization recently came out with a list of favorites that did not include the VFL.

Remaining NFL head coaching openings are the Texans, Dolphins, Jaguars, Saints and Vikings.

As for Mayo, other than potentially appearing in the largest commercial circuit of the year, he serves as the New England Patriots linebackers coach. The Patriots' defense ranked second only to the Bills in the NFL in terms of points allowed in 2021.

