Darrell Taylor Projected to Seattle in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

Could Darrell Taylor be the first Tennessee Volunteer selected in the first round since 2017?

NFL Analyst Peter Schrager seems to think so.

In Schrager’s final mock draft, he has Taylor projected to go 30th overall to the Seattle Seahawks, after a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Schrager said of Taylor, “Taylor's a name that's been coming up a bunch over the last 48 hours. I've got him sneaking into the first round to a team that could use some more help up front.”

Taylor is coming off of a season at Tennessee where he led the Vols in tackles for loss and sacks.

Another potential landing spot in the first round is the Tennessee Titans, who pick 29th. Follow VR2 on SI for more updates