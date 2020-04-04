Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

One Vol included on Sports Illustrated‘s Top-100 Big Board

Matthew Ray

In last year’s NFL draft, Tennessee did not have a single-player picked. This year, the Vols have six quality players departing the program and receiving consideration from the NFL franchises.

It appears the Vols will break the drought early on in the 2020 draft, which will be held virtually, as announced by NFL Adam Schefter earlier today.

Darrell Taylor is the lone Tennessee Volunteer on Sports Illustrated latest top 100 big board. Taylor comes in at 81st overall, just ahead of Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts, who were 82nd and 83rd  Taylor led Tennessee with 8.5 sacks, which was good enough to finish second in the SEC.

Taylor's NFL.com scouting report reads, "Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point. He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stands his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between a functional backup or dangerous starter."

Other notable Vols in consideration for this year's draft are Jauan Jennings, Nigel Warrior, Daniel Bituli, Marquez Callaway, and Dominick Wood-Anderson. Taylor's 6.16 NFL Draft grade, which classifies him as a good backup with starter potential is the highest of the group.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols Among Favorites for Top 10 Prospect Terrence Lewis

Can the Vols pull one of the nation's elite players out of Florida?

Matthew Ray

Report: President Trump Believes NFL Season Will Start on Time

Adam Schefter reports Trump believes NFL season will start on time.

Matthew Ray

Catchings Earns Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Nomination

Tamika Catchings earns another prestigious honor.

Jake Nichols

Top 100 QB Prospect Includes Tennessee on Top List of Schools

Kaidon Salter releases his top list of schools, and Tennessee made the cut.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols New TE Allen Shows Why Position Change Could Be Right Fit

Jordan Allen posts a video running a route and adapting to his new position

Matthew Ray

Why Jauan Jennings' Dominance in One Category Could be Key to His Draft Stock

A look at the key to Jauan Jennings' draft stoc

Matthew Ray

Vol Legacy, Two-Sport Star Kaden Martin Talks Unique Recruitment and more

2022 two-sport athlete Kaden Martin talks about his recruitment

Matthew Ray

Watch: Part 3-Peyton Talks Decision to Stay at Tennessee and more with Vols QB's

Peyton Manning talks to Tennessee's QB during virtual meeting

Matthew Ray

Watch: Part 2 of Peyton Manning's Advice to Tennessee QB's during Online Meetings

Peyton Manning joins Tennessees online QB room meeting to share advice

Matthew Ray

Coach’s Corner- Can Jay Graham continue the legacy from his playing days in a third stint on Rocky Top?

A look at Jay Graham’s resume and what challenges he faces on Rocky Top

Jake Nichols