One Vol included on Sports Illustrated‘s Top-100 Big Board

In last year’s NFL draft, Tennessee did not have a single-player picked. This year, the Vols have six quality players departing the program and receiving consideration from the NFL franchises.

It appears the Vols will break the drought early on in the 2020 draft, which will be held virtually, as announced by NFL Adam Schefter earlier today.

Darrell Taylor is the lone Tennessee Volunteer on Sports Illustrated latest top 100 big board. Taylor comes in at 81st overall, just ahead of Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts, who were 82nd and 83rd Taylor led Tennessee with 8.5 sacks, which was good enough to finish second in the SEC.

Taylor's NFL.com scouting report reads, "Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point. He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stands his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between a functional backup or dangerous starter."

Other notable Vols in consideration for this year's draft are Jauan Jennings, Nigel Warrior, Daniel Bituli, Marquez Callaway, and Dominick Wood-Anderson. Taylor's 6.16 NFL Draft grade, which classifies him as a good backup with starter potential is the highest of the group.