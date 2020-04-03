2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board 2.0

As we get closer to the draft, here's an updated ranking of the best 100 prospects on the board. A whopping 16 wide receivers make the list.

The 2020 wide receiver draft class has a chance to be one of the best ever.

No position group has more players on my updated Top 100 Big Board than wide receiver (16). Over the past decade, only one other wide receiver class (2014) has had as many wide receivers (16) drafted within the first 100 picks.

The 2014 draft class included Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham and Brandin Cooks in the top 20 and Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry and John Brown after Round 1.

Given the influx of wide receiver talent, it’s fortunate (for defensive coordinators) that the position group with the second-most players inside the top 100 is the group that will have to cover all of those talented receivers. There are 13 cornerbacks in my top 100.

With that said, here are the top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL draft:

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State (JR, 6' 5", 264 pounds)

While he won’t be the first pick in the draft, Young’s traits and production are exceptional. While his impact goes beyond the box score, the explosive edge rusher led the nation in sacks (16.5, 1.38/G) and forced fumbles (six, 0.5/G) despite serving a two-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (rSR, 6' 3", 221 pounds)

Despite facing seven top-10 opponents, Burrow played his best in the biggest moments as he led the Tigers to an undefeated season. Throwing an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and rushing for five more, the Heisman-winning quarterback shows tremendous poise in the pocket and throws with pinpoint accuracy.

3. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State (JR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

Will Okudah be the first cornerback selected with a top-three pick since 1997 (Shawn Springs, Seattle)? The former Buckeye has all the traits teams covet in a shutdown corner—size, length, fluidity and athleticism—and led the Buckeyes in interceptions (three) and passes defended (12).

4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson (rJR, 6' 4", 238 pounds)

As Simmons says, he "just play(s) defense." The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top college linebacker, but he played 100-plus snaps at five different positions in 2019. A modern-day hybrid defender, Simmons ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 at 238 pounds and has the ability to impact the game from a variety of roles.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (JR, 6' 0", 217 pounds)

Medical evaluations are critical for Tagovailoa, who says he “feel(s) 100%.” Of course, teams won’t simply take his word for it and travel and team visit restrictions add even more uncertainty around his draft stock. When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation and touch to all levels of the field.

6. Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn (SR, 6' 5", 326 pounds)

Passing on an opportunity to be a first-round pick in 2019, Brown returned to school and has subsequently improved his draft stock. A scheme-diverse prospect, Brown has elite strength and size and is dominant against the run.

7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (JR, 6' 1", 193 pounds)

A polished route-runner who plays fast, Jeudy excels after the catch with his stop-start ability and elusiveness. Jeudy has impressive body control and natural hands, but he has had some concentration drops. He’s a high-floor receiver who should emerge as his future team's No. 1 receiver early in his career.

8. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (JR, 6' 4", 312 pounds)

Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season. While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, Wills is an elite run blocker and he has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side.

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

Experienced lining up both inside and outside, Lamb has exceptional ball skills with a special ability to contort his body and adjust to the ball in the air. While he doesn't have elite speed (he's fast enough, though), Lamb is dangerous after the catch with his vision in the open field and ability to make would-be tacklers miss.

10. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (JR, 6' 5", 320 pounds)

The first true freshman to start at offensive tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era, Wirfs mostly started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, although he also started a few games at left tackle. A former state champion wrestler, Wirfs led all offensive linemen at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.85), vertical jump (36.5") and broad jump (10' 1").

11. Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina (SR, 6' 5", 324 pounds)

Kinlaw possesses an unreal combination of size, first-step explosiveness and length—34 7/8" arms and 84" wingspan—and recorded a total of 10 sacks over the past two seasons. The South Carolina senior played his best in games against his toughest competition and put on a show during Senior Bowl one-on-ones.

12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama (JR, 5' 11", 188 pounds)

Given his rare acceleration and run-after-catch ability, Ruggs has the ability to take the top off of the defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house. While speed is his most deadly weapon, he has improved as a route-runner and adjusts well to the football.

13. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (JR, 6' 7", 364 pounds)

Starting at left tackle in 2019, Becton had switched sides (LT to RT) within the game during the previous two seasons. Becton has rare size and length. Given his size, Becton has the strength you'd expect and is a mauler in the run game. While he has work to do for his pass protection to catch up to his prowess as a run blocker, he has rare movement skills for a man his size.

14. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (JR, 6' 5", 315 pounds)

Thomas has started 41 games—15 at right tackle as a freshman and 26 at left tackle over the past two seasons. His combination of strength, length (36 1/8” arms), athleticism and experience make him ready to start Day 1.

15. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (JR, 6' 1", 204 pounds)

Critics will be quick to point to his inconsistency as a tackler, but Henderson has elite man-coverage skills. His agility, fluid movements and smooth transitions keep him connected to routes in coverage and while the ball production wasn’t there in 2019, Henderson had six combined interceptions in his first two seasons at Florida.

16. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (JR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

One of the biggest winners at the combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43). A nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills, Jefferson has the versatility to win both outside and from the slot.

17. K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 254 pounds)

Displaying outstanding burst and bend around the edge, Chaisson flashes elite pass-rushing upside, but he has lacked consistent sack production. Returning from his torn ACL in 2018, the 20-year-old edge rusher gained momentum down the stretch with 4.5 sacks in his final four games.

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 0", 229 pounds)

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability.

19. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (SR, 6' 6", 236 pounds)

A four-year starter, the ball really jumps out of Herbert’s hand and his plus mobility adds another dimension to his game. While he has as much pure arm talent as any quarterback in this class and is highly intelligent (won Campbell Trophy), he has had a propensity to lock onto his initial read(s) and hasn’t shown the consistency you’d expect from a potential top-10 pick.

20. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (SR, 6' 0", 197 pounds)

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

21. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 3", 241 pounds)

With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019.

22. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (JR, 5' 8", 212 pounds)

With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift is a patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance. While he has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back season, Swift really shines as a receiver out of the backfield.

23. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 213 pounds)

The biggest concern with Delpit is his inconsistency as a tackler, although he dealt with a high-ankle sprain for part of the year. When healthy, Delpit is a long and rangy playmaker on the back end who had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended over his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

24. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (SR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position that suits him well at the line of scrimmage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon also played wide receiver early in his Alabama career and has outstanding ball skills.

25. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (JR, 6' 0", 201 pounds)

An instinctive and versatile defender, McKinney has the skill set to play either safety spot and slot cornerback and has no glaring weaknesses when it comes to coverage or run defense. A fluid mover with excellent range, the junior safety tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) in 2019.

26. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State (rJR, 6' 4", 224 pounds)

Part of Love’s 2019 regression can be attributed to a coaching change and lack of talent in his supporting cast, but he pressed at times and often made ill-advised throws. The epitome of a high-risk, high-reward prospect, Love has a cannon for a right arm to go along with plus movement skills to extend and make plays.

27. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (JR, 5' 10", 226 pounds)

Rushing for more than 6,100 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to break tackles and run away from defenders. While he was more involved as a receiver as a junior, Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.

28. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (JR, 6' 5", 275 pounds)

Epenesa isn't a speed rusher, but the former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

29. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (JR, 6' 4", 216 pounds)

Higgins has a large catch radius, high points the football well and wins as a vertical receiver. He ended his collegiate career tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in Clemson history.

30. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (SR, 6' 5", 319 pounds)

Starting 45 games at left tackle, Jones may have some work to do in terms of cleaning up his technique, but he has steadily improved over his four seasons for the Cougars. Light on his feet, Jones has the movement skills that allow him to reach blocks at the second level with ease.

31. Austin Jackson, OT, USC (JR, 6' 5", 322 pounds)

Only 20 years old, Jackson would have benefited from returning to USC for another season. That said, he has the quick feet and athleticism that could entice a team to take a chance on his upside in the first round as his technique catches up to his athleticism.

32. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (JR, 5' 10", 209 pounds)

Possessing excellent vision, balance and power, Dobbins broke Eddie George’s single-season school rushing record in 2019. That said, he’s a complete back that has been productive as a receiver (22-plus catches in all three seasons) and competes well in pass protection.

33. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (JR, 6' 5", 266 pounds)

With his length, agility and first step, Gross-Matos has been a productive pass-rusher for Penn State with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.

34. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (SR, 6' 3", 207 pounds)

Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock more than Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State (SR, 6' 0", 205 pounds)

With N’Keal Harry moving on to the NFL this past season, Aiyuk broke out for the Sun Devils with 1,192 yards (18.3 Y/R) and eight touchdowns in 2019. Dangerous in the open field, he has the ability to turn a short pass into a big play at any time.

36. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (rSR, 5' 10", 191 pounds)

Gladney lacks ideal size and length at the position, but he plays with a more physical presence than his weight would suggest. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and a feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over his three seasons as a starter.

37. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin (rSR, 6' 2", 238 pounds)

Lacking ideal size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

38. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson (JR, 6' 1", 195 pounds)

While Terrell may not have fared well in his collegiate finale against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU, the junior cornerback has the length, fluidity and speed that teams covet.

39. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado (JR, 6' 1", 227 pounds)

Shenault remains an unrefined route-runner, but he turns into a running back with the ball in his hands. With his ability to break tackles, he flourishes in the open field due to his strength, size, burst, vision and elusiveness.

40. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (JR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

A fluid athlete at 6' and 193 pounds, Johnson has started 29 games over three seasons and has seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended.

41. Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU (rJR, 6' 3", 290 pounds)

Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside puts him in the mix as a potential first-rounder in April.

42. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (JR, 5' 11", 206 pounds)

Reagor’s 40-yard dash time (4.47) was worse than expected in Indy, but the junior receiver plays much faster than his timed runs at the combine and is a dynamic player in the open field. Last year’s production (43/611/5) dropped from his breakout sophomore campaign (72/1,061/9), but his quarterback situation was less than ideal.

43. Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan (JR, 6' 3", 307 pounds)

With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center to go along with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman.

44. Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma (rSR, 6' 2", 304 pounds)

Combining freakish athleticism and a non-stop motor, Gallimore explodes off the ball and has outstanding short-area agility for his size. While he spends a lot of time in the backfield, he doesn't always finish, as he had a total of seven sacks over the past two seasons.

45. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 0", 195 pounds)

Had Shaun Wade not opted to return to Columbus, the Buckeyes could have had three corners in my top-50. A three-year starter at Ohio State, Arnette has good size and athleticism and benefited from returning to school another season with improved play.

46. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU (JR, 5' 7", 207 pounds)

Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs.

47. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (rJR, 6' 5", 262 pounds)

Missing virtually all of 2017 (elbow) and 2018 (ACL), Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019. Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop.

48. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (rSO, 5' 9", 203 pounds)

Even though he lacks ideal height, and length and missed all but four games each in the 2017 and '18 seasons, Winfield Jr. is an instinctual “student of the game” with an NFL pedigree. A sure tackler with outstanding ball skills, Winfield Jr. led the Golden Gophers in both tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) in 2019.

49. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (JR, 6' 6", 262 pounds)

A two-sport athlete (with baseball) at Notre Dame, Kmet initially planned to return to South Bend, but he could be the TE1 in a relatively weak class. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.

50. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 252 pounds)

Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons.

Here are the next 50:

51. Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn (SR, 6' 3", 303 pounds)

52. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (rJR, 6' 6", 311 pounds)

53. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 3", 221 pounds)

54. Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M (rJR, 6' 3", 293 pounds)

55. Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal (rSR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

56. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (SR, 6' 1", 217 pounds)

57. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (JR, 5' 10", 198 pounds)

58. Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri (rJR, 6' 4", 302 pounds)

59. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

60. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (SR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

61. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (JR, 5' 10", 217 pounds)

62. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (rSO, 5' 9", 178 pounds)

63. Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU (rJR, 6' 3", 312 pounds)

64. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut (rSR, 6' 7", 318 pounds)

65. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (rJR, 6' 2", 188 pounds)

66. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (rSR, 6' 5", 255 pounds)

67. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (SR, 6' 6", 315 pounds)

68. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 238 pounds)

69. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (rJR, 6' 6", 231 pounds)

70. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan (SR, 6' 1", 245 pounds)

71. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida (rSR, 6' 3", 263 pounds)

72. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (SR, 6' 3", 257 pounds)

73. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia (rSO, 6' 7", 350 pounds)

74. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

75. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (rJR, 6' 2", 265 pounds)

76. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (JR, 6' 2", 212 pounds)

77. Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana-Lafayette (rSR, 6' 5", 323 pounds)

78. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (SR, 6' 3", 231 pounds)

79. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State (SR, 6' 3", 247 pounds)

80. Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple (rJR, 6' 4", 307 pounds)

81. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (rSR, 6' 4", 267 pounds)

82. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (JR, 6' 2", 219 pounds)

83. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama (SR, 6' 1", 222 pounds)

84. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin (rJR, 6' 4", 314 pounds)

85. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (SR, 5' 9", 223 pounds)

86. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech (SR, 6' 0", 240 pounds)

87. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (rSR, 6' 4", 245 pounds)

88. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State (rSR, 6' 2", 224 pounds)

89. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (SR, 6' 3", 212 pounds)

90. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (SR, 6' 5", 308 pounds)

91. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (JR, 5' 8", 187 pounds)

92. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming (rSR, 6' 2", 241 pounds)

93. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (SR, 5' 11", 202 pounds)

94. Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

95. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State (JR, 6' 1", 243 pounds)

96. Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU (SR, 6' 2", 327 pounds)

97. Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State (rSR, 6' 3", 315 pounds)

98. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (rSR, 6' 2", 200 pounds)

99. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State (rSR, 6' 4", 264 pounds)

100. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (SR, 6' 1", 206 pounds)

