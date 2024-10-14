Tennessee AD Danny White Teases Return of Orange Out For Alabama Game
Tennessee football's historic Neyland Stadium is known for having one of the largest and loudest crowds in the country.
The Vols' stadium is also known for having its famous "Checker Neyland" games once a year. They just renewed that tradition in their win over Florida last Saturday. It is one of the most eye-catching crowd-theming patterns in the country and has been executed flawlessly every time the Vols have attempted it.
But there is another crowd pattern that is more rare to see in Neyland Stadium. That is the "orange out."
Penn State has made the "white out" famous and other schools have been doing "black outs" for years. But Tennessee's "orange out" has a different look than all of them. The Vols last broke out the "orange out" when Alabama came to town in 2022. The Vols won that game and the orange-clad fans stormed the field, leading to some of the most incredible college football stadium pictures ever taken.
In 2023, Tennessee checkered Neyland agaisnt Texas A&M but did not utilize the "orange out." However, it seems like after a two-year absence, the "orange out" might be back. Tennessee athletic director Danny White teased its return on his X account on Monday night.
"All that orange looked pretty sweet a couple years ago. Y’all think we should run it back?" That is what White's caption says about the possible return of the "orange out" for the Alabama game. It seems like this may become a new tradition for the Third Saturday in October when the series comes to Knoxville.
Stay tuned for any updates about the "orange out" being officially announced.
