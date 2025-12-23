What We Know About Tennessee Football Target David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of the top prospects in the 2027 class, as they have a lot of names that they would love to add to their class, but there is one prospect at the top of their list.

That prospect being David Gabriel Georges. Gabriel Georges is someone who has quickly become a top name across the nation at the running back position, and has the chance to be one of the better players in the nation, as he is currently rated inside the top-15 nationally, and as a top running back alongside Kemon Spell, who remains uncommitted at this time, after he de-committed from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Gabriel Georges is an in-state running back who is originally from Quebec, Canada. He is someone who has been viewed as the greatest running back to play high school football in the state of Tennessee, although those who make the claim that he is the greatest running back from the state of Tennessee would be a bit misleading because of his being from Canada. He plays at the premier program in the state of Tennessee, as he plays at Baylor School. This is the same program that has produced both Amari Jefferson and Joakim Dodson, along with two commits that they have signed (Gabriel Osenda and Jamyan Theodore).

Here is what we know about DGG.

The Teams Standing Out

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School (Quebec) running back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this time, the Tennessee Vols seem near the top, while others are there with them. The main program that has been pushing hard has been the Ohio State Buckeyes, as this is the program that has made him the biggest priority other than the Vols. In that same breathe some other schools that seem to be standing out at this time include the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He released a top 8, which includes all of those schools along with the Miami Hurricanes, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Texas Longhorns, and the Auburn Tigers.

When DGG May Commit

Brentwood Academy's Easton Jointer (7) tackles Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect detailed a possible commitment timeline earlier this year when speaking to Vols on SI, as he is someone who has plenty of schools wanting to rush the process. As for DGG, his plan is to commit during the summer following his official visit process, as he told Vols on SI. "I'd like to do my official visits in the spring, and I will make a decision in the summer of 2026."

Evaluation From Andrew Ivins

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"-Hard-driving running back with the quickness and power to emerge as the centerpiece of an offense for a College Football Playoff contender.

-Already owns ready-to-play bulk as he tips the scales at just over 205 pounds and uses that weight to his advantage as he sheds tackles and bounces off contact.

-Quick out the chute with his acceleration as he picks a lane and motors forwards. Reads blocks well, but can change course in the snap of a finger and get out of trouble.

-Durable enough to handle extensive inside work, but can generate plenty of explosive plays with his burst as he’s quick to step on the pedal when he finds a crease.

-Embraces his role in pass protection and will move the chains on swing and screen passes.

-Turned heads during a sophomore campaign in which he earned Mr. Football honors, but opened junior year up in style as he rushed for over 200 yards against both Rabun Gap and McCallie.

-Tracking to be a difference-maker on Saturdays and will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of other Canadian-born ball carriers that have made the pros."

More Vols News