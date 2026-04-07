Tennessee Football Assistants Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones Detail Transition Progress

We have made it to the final week of spring practice, which will cumilate on Saturday as the annual Orange and White Game.

Fans will flood the stadium trying to catch a glimpse of their Tennessee Volunteers. Plenty of questions to answer, some of which may not have a definite answer at the conclusion of the spring game.



Two of the biggest questions concern the quarterback race and what will the defense look like.

The quarterback competition at this time is a long ways from over, but a better insight of the defense will surely be revealed.



At the conclusion of Tuesday's spring practice, two of the newest additions of the defensive staff would meet with reporters to provide updates on where the guys are currently.

Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones were two off-season hires that were made to impact the defense, but specifically the secondary.

Anthony Poindexter - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Anthony Poindexter | UT Athletics

Safety driven defense, what does that mean?

"Well, like I said, he's (the safety) got to make a lot of calls and um, so they have to be intelligent, not only as a be a good football player talent-wise, but they got to be mentally sharp and um fortunate enough right now, these guys pretty sharp. They, they pretty sharp. They on top of their stuff and like I said, they come every day wanting to learn. So that that makes it easy as a coach," Poindexter explains.



For everything Coach Poindexter said, watch below.

Derek Jones- Cornerbacks

Derek Jones | 247Sports

Early thoughts on Ty Redmond?

"Well, you know, I got 27 years of experience, you know, of doing it. And Tai is a very humble kid. You know, he's a guy that had a lot of success, but you know, he doesn't look at the season that he had last year um with any of arrogance whatsoever. He's eager to learn. is hungry to get better and he wants the knowledge and wisdom that I've been able to um share with him over the course of my career. Um he's a very, very smart football player. Um he's a guy that naturally been a little bit bigger. You've got to iron some things out from a fundamental technique standpoint. You talk about when a guy comes in as a true freshman, he doesn't get a lot of that training. You know, it takes corners a while to get as good as they're going to become. And I think he's rushing the fact that, you know, we harping on the details, kind of old school and how to go about things. Um, the drills that we're doing are showing up in practice and I think he and the rest of the room is embracing that," Jones said.

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