COMMIT ALERT: In-State DB Brandon Leavell Picks Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers received some great news on the football recruiting front, as a 2027 in-state talent has decided to stay home and wear the 'Power T.'

2027 Goodpasture Christian School (TN) defensive back Brandon "Slim" Leavell just picked Tennessee Football over Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and North Carolina State.



Ahead of this decision, Leavell already had official visits set with each school and it will be interesting to see if the OVs go as previously scheduled.

May 21 - Tennessee



May 29 - Clemson



June 5 - NC State



June 12 - FSU



June 19 - Florida

Leavell was on Rocky Top for the spring game back in April and came away feeling pretty good about the Vols.

Leading up to what was the beginning of the offcial visits, some coaches hit the road and began stopping and checking on guys. Just a few days ago, Tennessee seemingly got the last in-home visit that has been noted via social media.

Anthony Poindexter, co-defensive coordinator and the coach of the corner backs appear to view Leavell as a priority taking leadership over the recruitment of the West Tennessean.



Being a 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete that plays both ways in high school is probably a good candidate of a guy you'd love to develop to play out wide on a defensive island and just let him work.



By the time Leavell gets to Knoxville, Jim Knowles may have the next installments of the defense complete, and doors may open as to where Leavell initially plays. The body type and natural talent is going to allow the in-state commit to play multiple positions along the back end of the defense.

Leavell gives the Vols their 8th commitment, 5th in-state for the 2027 cycle.



This may not be the only in-state prospect that Tennessee lands this week as a few prospects are set to come off the board.

For those that follow recruiting, please note that official visits begin this week, so recruiting news will be ramping up over the next month and a half.

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