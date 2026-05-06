College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings: Where Teams Fall After Spring Ball

The chill in the air has subsided for most of the country and so too has spring football. With 15 practices in the rearview mirror and the usual assortment of freshmen and transfers now firmly embedded on every roster, we have a better sense of how teams stack up for the upcoming season. Here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest way-too-early Top 25 rankings ahead of a busy summer.

1. Notre Dame

Previous ranking: No. 2

The NFL draft first-round-caliber backfield is gone, but quarterback CJ Carr is more than capable of carrying the offensive load. He should benefit from new weapons on the outside and a rebuilt offensive line that may have more depth than last season. The bulk of the defense is back and what holes there were received quality reinforcements from the portal. With Miami making the trip to South Bend late in the season and no USC on the docket, the schedule should allow for earning a College Football Playoff first-round bye at a minimum.

2. Oregon

Previous ranking: No. 6

There will be plenty of discourse about how this Ducks team was assembled, but this should be the most talented group in program history. There’s depth, impact players on both sides of the ball and quarterback Dante Moore, who returned to school in order to lead Oregon to the one trophy that’s missing. Replacing two coordinators and a tough Big Ten schedule won’t make it easy, but they’re well equipped to make it to Las Vegas for the CFP title game.

3. Ohio State

Previous ranking: No. 1

After having a historically great defense last season, things figure to swing completely to the other side of the ball. The Buckeyes have an incredible collection of skill position talent, including the best player in the sport (WR Jeremiah Smith), a Heisman finalist at quarterback (Julian Sayin) and a star in the making tailback who you should very much know now (Bo Jackson). That’s good because the schedule could see them play half of the CFP field this fall.

4. Miami

Previous ranking: No. 7

As steady as Carson Beck was under center, there’s a lot more upside with Darian Mensah. His ability to find open guys and extend plays with his legs is notable. He’ll have an incredible cast around him with Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate and Mark Fletcher Jr. Few coaches, if any, will have their offensive line ready to go by the fall more than Mario Cristobal. The defense won’t be quite as good but don’t sleep on them wreaking havoc against a schedule that seems incredibly favorable to finally win the ACC.

Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah figures to provide Miami with plenty of upside this fall. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

5. Georgia

Previous ranking: No. 3

Kirby Smart found a way to win the SEC with a young team that dealt with a ton of key injuries, so returning to winning in the playoff isn’t much of a leap with this group. Between a manageable SEC schedule and a savvy transfer class, this seems like a team with a super high floor. As far as the ceiling goes, that will likely rest on Gunner Stockton taking another step forward as a passer and on offensive coordinator Mike Bobo opening up the playbook.

6. Texas

Previous ranking: No. 4

The window is now for the Longhorns, who have gone all-in with a roster that has everything you could ask for around Arch Manning. The run game should be vastly improved with Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown while the one-two punch of Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman is going to cause fits for opposing defenses. Throw in Will Muschamp’s return and stacked defensive talent, and the SEC (and CFP) is there for the taking.

7. Indiana

Previous ranking: No. 5

After capping off the greatest turnaround ever, some regression from a perfect season is bound to happen, but the vibes are just as high coming out of spring as they were a year ago. There will be plenty of focus on new QB Josh Hoover taking over for Fernando Mendoza, but you can’t miss what else is on the depth chart around him. Given how active their Broyles Award–winning defensive coordinator has been over the spring clapping back at doubters, it may also be safe to assume the defense should again be one of the Big Ten’s best.

8. LSU

Previous ranking: No. 10

This is largely a bet on Sam Leavitt returning healthy and Lane Kiffin doing Lane Kiffin things as expected. The early returns are that the offensive line looks much better than the porous unit the Tigers had last season and there are skill guys for days between what was already on the roster and what came in the portal. Putting up points is key, but don’t sleep on the team having a freaky fast and physical defense to really delight the fan base.

9. Michigan

Previous ranking: No. 11

It’s been a full reset after the first spring under Kyle Whittingham. The results were certainly encouraging on the defensive side of the ball despite fielding several new starters. The Wolverines won’t veer too far away from running the ball and playing good defense this season, but getting back to the playoff will require QB Bryce Underwood to make a leap he didn’t show in the team’s spring game.

10. Oklahoma

Previous ranking: No. 19

The offense was up and down last season with QB John Mateer’s injury, but optimism is high that better depth at receiver will provide a boost in the passing game and complement an improved rushing attack (a particular point of emphasis in the spring). The defense got a boost with Owen Heinecke’s late return at linebacker. While they might not be quite as salty as they were a year ago in totality, this should be a top unit in the SEC. That’s good news considering the brutal first five games on the docket.

11. BYU

Previous ranking: No. 9

The Cougars might just be a group few are talking about despite having a great shot at making it three straight seasons of double-digit wins. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin remain one of the toughest backfield combinations in the country. There’s renewed optimism in the receiving corps despite plenty of new faces. The defense will once again be a strength. The Big 12 has certainly opened up to allow for BYU to finally get over the hump and into the CFP.

BYU running back LJ Martin is part of one of the toughest backfield combinations in the country. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

12. Texas A&M

Previous ranking: No. 12

After one of the best seasons in recent history and a record draft haul, this was a unique spring for Mike Elko. A number of big-name transfers impressed as likely starters. It seems like the coordinator changes won’t mean too much of a change in how the team conducts business. The loss of stud linebacker Daymion Sanford in the spring game figures to be a blow early in the regular season. The hope is Marcel Reed makes enough strides on the other side of the ball to help carry the Aggies through any bumps.

13. Texas Tech

Previous ranking: No. 8

All indications are that QB Brendan Sorsby won’t play for the Red Raiders this season, which makes presumed starter Will Hammond’s health paramount as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis can keep the team afloat at the position through its first few games in the worst-case scenario because this still might be the best overall roster in the Big 12. The schedule is manageable, but advancing in the CFP is the goal and you wonder if the story of the offseason may ultimately put a damper on that for Tech.

14. USC

Previous ranking: No. 13

Coach Lincoln Riley says the championship window is open for the Trojans, and there’s an excellent core to build around offensively. QB Jayden Maiava should be in the Heisman conversation. A collection of returning offensive lineman and running backs can ease up the pressure on new receivers to step up. A lot of eyes will be on the defense even with the impressive energy new coordinator Gary Patterson has brought.

15. Alabama

Previous ranking: No. 15

As expected, no decision was made in the QB battle between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack, but the former has a good shot at winning the job and giving the Tide natural upside. The transfers on defense received positive reviews during spring ball, but the question marks along the offensive line are going to persist as the obvious weak point for the team.

16. Mississippi

Previous ranking: No. 18

With a court injunction in place, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss might be the face of college football while providing the Rebels a huge boost with his leadership amid a coaching transition that still feels like it’s ongoing. Kewan Lacy remains one of the best players in the SEC. Another top transfer class that looked good in the spring should have the team in the mix for another CFP bid.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will play this fall thanks to a court injunction. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

17. SMU

Previous ranking: No. 14

The Mustangs are quietly one of the most consistent programs in the country despite the jump into the Power 4 ranks. Coach Rhett Lashlee says he feels extremely confident they’ll be players in the ACC race after another strong spring. Kevin Jennings is entering his third season as a starter as the headliner, but getting back to the conference title game is likely going to come down to the defense returning more to the form they had two years ago.

18. Penn State

Previous ranking: No. 22

Iowa State, Eastern Edition has settled in nicely to Happy Valley and the lack of availability during drills for some likely starters should go a long way in helping build much-needed depth down the road under Matt Campbell’s auspices. The offensive line might be ahead of schedule. A wideout emerges to complement the tight end room, while the passing game should be a huge strength for the first time in a while. They will miss most of the Big Ten’s top threats so a fast start can’t be ruled out even with such massive changes to the program.

19. Florida

Previous ranking: No. 20

If you’re looking for a surprise turnaround in the SEC, the Gators will be a trendy pick. The quarterback battle was inconclusive in the spring between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., but there’s a host of quality skill position players they can rely on early before settling things under center. The offensive line is a bit of a question mark and a chief concern, but this should be a solid step forward in coach Jon Sumrall’s debut campaign.

20. Washington

Previous ranking: No. 24

It was a quiet spring in the Pacific Northwest which is good news after the Demond Williams Jr. saga. The quarterback seems to have won back his teammates after a faux departure from campus. The freshman class that took part in drills earned raved reviews as both potential starters and key depth pieces. The schedule features plenty of difficult road trips, so the Huskies will need everyone to contribute to make that Big Ten breakthrough.

21. Missouri

Previous ranking: Unranked

Ole Miss castoff Austin Simmons’s arrival quickly led to him being named the starting signal-caller. The SEC veteran in the same backfield with terrific tailback Ahmad Hardy will give the Tigers a chance to make a lot more noise than a year ago. A notable roster influx seems to have paid off with better depth based on spring practices. Mizzou should move into the top half of the conference standings given how high a floor this group has.

22. Boise State

Previous ranking: No. 23

The new Pac-12 logo still looks a bit strange on the blue turf, but the Broncos are expecting to fully capitalize to become the Group of 6 pick for the playoff. This is fully QB Maddux Madsen’s team. He’ll need to guide the offense right away with enough new faces at the skill positions. The defense should remain a quality unit under coach Spencer Danielson and will lean on their front seven to cover up any issues.

23. Tennessee

Previous ranking: Unranked

There was little clarity as to who the quarterback will be, but coach Josh Heupel’s track record and what glimpses there have been of Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre can probably alleviate most concerns behind center. While it typically takes some time for new DC Jim Knowles’s system to take root, the reviews are positive coming out of spring that things are ahead of schedule (helped by several transfers, no doubt). The schedule isn’t too rough by SEC standards. Optimism seems to be rising for a Vols squad which could be a surprise in the league.

24. Utah

Previous ranking: No. 17

Not much seems to have changed despite a coaching transition, and yet everything has given how many new faces are in different roles. Quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker are some constants to build around. The Utes should be solid up front on both lines. The schedule in the first half of the season is manageable, so if the team gets off to a good start, it should be a huge factor in the Big 12 race.

25. Virginia Tech

Previous ranking: No. 21

While the spring game was notable for events off (or even above) the field, the Hokies have to be pleased at how they came together for their first few practices under James Franklin. Everything points to Ethan Grunkemeyer being the starting QB. There should be a ton of 12 personnel utilized this season as the receiving pecking order sorts itself out. The defensive line and secondary should be a strength. It wouldn’t be shocking to see a hot start turn into something more.

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