Tennessee Football DB Colton Hood Gets Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of their better players off the board after he fell in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That player is Colton Hood, who was selected by the Giants in the second round of the draft. The Giants used pick 37 on the Vols' defensive back, and are by far one of the happier teams on night two of the draft.

The Vols star played just one season in Tennessee orange after spending a large portion of his career in Boulder with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. While he was in Tennessee, he was the Vols' best defensive back, as he finished his lone season with the Vols by having one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two touchdowns, while also finishing with a total of eight pass deflections.

Hood is now expected to be a starter for his new team following a great college career, as he isn't the player who needs to be developed, unlike some of his peers at the position. Hood has the chance to be electric in the NFL, and it was quite shocking that he fell out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Here is more information on what his newest team will be getting, according to Lance Zierlein.

More About Colton Hood

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Press-man bully with an ability to put his stamp on the first and last phases of the snap. Hood plays with a disruptive punch and gets his hands on most releases, but shifty NFL wideouts could create issues for him. He has enough speed to stay phased on verticals and does a nice job erasing space on in-breakers from tight press or off-man looks. He’s disciplined in zone but route switches still cause occasional missteps. Hood plays with aggression in the catch space, taking top positioning by force. Physicality also shows up in run support, where he triggers downhill with stopping power and finishes like an extra safety. Hood needs to sharpen his instincts/technique, but he has the mentality and upside to become a CB2 in a press-heavy scheme," Zierlein said.

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