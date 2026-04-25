Tennessee Football Defender Jaxson Moi Signs UDFA Deal After Going Undrafted

Jaxson Moi is off the board, as he is now on his way to Los Angeles to play with the Rams. This is a team that was looking to move kick with the UDFA pool, and they will be adding Moi through UDFA, which means he wasn't selected at any point in the draft. He is the second player to sign a deal following the draft from the Vols program, as he joins Joey Aguilar.

Moi was a star for the Vols, which is something that caught the attention of the Rams, who could find a 53-man roster spot for him in the regular season.

Here is more information about the player the Rams are getting, according to UTSports.com, who evaluated his final season.

More About Jaxson Moi

Tennessee defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (51) cools down before a college football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida., on Nov. 22, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played and started nine games at defensive tackle this season ... Had two tackles and a QB hurry in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Logged two assisted tackles, a half-sack and one pass breakup against No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Posted two solo stops at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) with a solo TFL in the fourth quarter ... Served as team captain and started at DT in the win over Arkansas (10/11), logging two assisted tackles which included a half-sack in the fourth quarter ... Returned to the starting lineup at Mississippi State (9/27) and finished the overtime win with two total tackles ... Did not see action against ETSU (9/6), Georgia (9/13) or UAB (9/20) while recovering from an injury sustained in the season opener ... Started the season opener vs. Syracuse (8/30) but played just three snaps before leaving the game early due to injury," according to UTSports.com.

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