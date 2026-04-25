Tennessee Football Defender Jaxson Moi Signs UDFA Deal After Going Undrafted
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Jaxson Moi is off the board, as he is now on his way to Los Angeles to play with the Rams. This is a team that was looking to move kick with the UDFA pool, and they will be adding Moi through UDFA, which means he wasn't selected at any point in the draft. He is the second player to sign a deal following the draft from the Vols program, as he joins Joey Aguilar.
Moi was a star for the Vols, which is something that caught the attention of the Rams, who could find a 53-man roster spot for him in the regular season.
Here is more information about the player the Rams are getting, according to UTSports.com, who evaluated his final season.
More About Jaxson Moi
"Played and started nine games at defensive tackle this season ... Had two tackles and a QB hurry in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Logged two assisted tackles, a half-sack and one pass breakup against No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Posted two solo stops at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) with a solo TFL in the fourth quarter ... Served as team captain and started at DT in the win over Arkansas (10/11), logging two assisted tackles which included a half-sack in the fourth quarter ... Returned to the starting lineup at Mississippi State (9/27) and finished the overtime win with two total tackles ... Did not see action against ETSU (9/6), Georgia (9/13) or UAB (9/20) while recovering from an injury sustained in the season opener ... Started the season opener vs. Syracuse (8/30) but played just three snaps before leaving the game early due to injury," according to UTSports.com.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_