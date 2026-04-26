Tennessee Football Defender William Wright Signs With NFL Team Following Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams who have heard the name of many of their players come off the board, as they have been able to watch many players from their program get drafted, which ties the all-time high for Josh Heupel.

Following the draft the Vols remained popular, as many of their players were able to sign or receive invites to attend camp. One of the players who signed with a team was William Wright, who is now off to the NFL to join the Denver Broncos. Wright has the chance to prove his worth after sticking it out with the Vols as a walk-on prospect.

He had a huge season in his final year with the Vols, as he made the most of his limited minutes. Here is more information about his 2025.

More About William Wright

William Wright sprints during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played in all 13 games, contributing in the secondary at cornerback and on special teams ... Tallied 14 tackles - nine solo - with one interception and two pass breakups ... Made his first career start in the final game of his career in the Music City Bowl in Illinois (12/30) ... Started at cornerback in the bowl game and was the Vols' third-leading tackler with a career-best six and one pass breakup ... Collected two tackles and returned an interception 35 yards against New Mexico State (11/15) ... Notched two tackles in win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Also had one tackle in games vs. Georgia, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama," UTSports.com stated.

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