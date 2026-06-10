Former Tennessee Football Quarterback Joey Aguilar Shares Honest Thoughts on the Brendan Sorsby Situation

The Tennessee Volunteers will have a new gunslinger starting this season, thanks to a judge who ruled last season's starter, Joey Aguilar, ineligible after an attempt to gain new eligibility. While things didn't go his way in college, another team will be allowed to play a standout quarterback after he was ruled eligible. That player is Brendan Sorsby, who is eligible to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders despite gambling on his team (Indiana) as a freshman.

This has been the talk of the nation as everyone has their opinion on the situation. This includes who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joey Aguilar Reacts to Brendan Sorsby's Eligible Rulling.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I saw what happened,” said Aguilar when speaking with News4Jax. “Good for him. He gets to play another year of college football, and he’s going to light it up. They’ve got a great team over there. I’m excited for my journey. His journey is different than mine, obviously. Everybody’s path is different. So I’m excited for him to go out there, make a little money, and have a great season. Hopefully they do good.”

The former quarterback is now set to battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot with the Jaguars, as he could be the primary backup to superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Now, Tennessee will continue to see who will be their starter as well, as they will be continuing their quarterback battle between George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon, and Ryan Staub. This will be the most talked-about QB battle until a starter is announced, which will likely come just before their first game of the college football season, which is set to begin on September 5th for Tennessee.

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