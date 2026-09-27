Tennessee Football Drops in the Newest AP Poll Rankings Release

The Tennessee Volunteers have completed their first SEC game of the 2026 season, as they couldn't have played a tougher team. The Vols played the Texas Longhorns, who were ranked as the No. 1 team entering the game, while the Tennessee Volunteers also entered the game ranked highly, as they were ranked as the No. 14 team in the country entering the contest.

The Vols fell short in this game, 20-17. This was a game that was extremely close, and a game that the Vols very well could have won. In fact, this is a game that they could have won if one or two plays had gone differently throughout the game. Obviously, most games in the SEC could be changed in one or two plays, but this one really could have, as there were a few things that didn't go the Vols' way, but really could have.

By no means was this a pretty performance, but I did put an X post out encouraging fans not to throw in the towel. While some fans want to jump the gun, now isn't the time to do so. The Vols kept it close with the best team in the country in the eyes of the AP Poll.

While I may be more understanding, it remained unknown how the AP Poll would view this. If the Vols were going to drop out of the rankings, they would have had to drop 12 spots, which I felt was unfair. I didn't know exactly where they would be ranked, but luckily for the Vols, they didn't have to wait long to receive their ranking.

Tennessee Football Drops in The Rankings

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, they received their ranking on Sunday. As for the Vols, they are now ranked as the No. 17 team in the country.

This isn't No. 14 by any means, but this is still a solid ranking, which will keep them in the conversation for the playoffs this season. That being due to the fact that there are 12 teams who make the contest, which leaves many to believe that the Vols could make the showcase with one or two losses, but their schedule doesn't get much easier from here.

The Vols will now turn their focus to the Auburn Tigers, who will be coming to Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 PM EDT kickoff. This is a game that the Tennessee Volunteers can't afford to lose.

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