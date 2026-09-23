Steve Spurrier Doesn't Hold Back When Sharing His Tennessee vs. Texas Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers are 3-0 yet again, which is something that they have become accustomed to under the leadership of Josh Heupel. In fact, this is already looking similar to some of his best seasons in Knoxville, which is one of the main reasons everyone has been focused on the upcoming game between the Texas Longhorns and the Volunteers.

This is a game that everyone has been paying attention to recently, and a lot of people have shared their predictions online. This includes some of the past coaches, who Tennessee is very familiar with. One of the former coaches who shared his prediction is Steve Spurrier. Spurrier is a former Florida Gators head coach, and he later coached the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While it is likely easy for him to root against the Vols, he made it very clear who he thinks will be the victorious team on Saturday between the Volunteers and the Longhorns, which was originally posted by On3.

Steve Spurrier Shared His Prediction

National championship-winning head coach Steve Spurrier speaks during the unveiling of Steve Spurrier Way at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Tennessee is ready to pull the upset over Texas. The Vols can beat them in Knoxville. Hell, we beat them down here last year, and we went 4-8. Yep, beat Texas. How about that?"

While some may look at this as a positive sign for the Vols, others could view it as a negative statement about the Longhorns. To Spurrier's point, the Texas Longhorns aren't the greatest team on the road. In fact, their loss against the Florida Gators last season was one of the most embarrassing losses in the entire SEC.

This is something that can be viewed as a key to success for the Vols, as many would argue that Neyland Stadium is the loudest college football stadium in the entire country. With that being said, the Vols have a genuine shot at winning this game, and even one of the greatest college football coaches of all time has recognized it.

The game is set to kick off at Noon on Saturday, and is a game that no one will want to overlook.

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