What Tennessee Football's Loss Against Texas Means for the Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers have been defeated by the Texas Longhorns, as this is the first and only loss that the Vols have suffered this season. This loss comes just one week after the Vols completed their non-conference play with a victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

This game between the Longhorns and the Volunteers was one of the biggest games of the season thus far, and was a game that lived up to the hype in certain aspects. In fact, one of the best parts of this game was the fact that there were 16 sacks in this contest, which goes to show that both teams made it a point to get home in the backfield.

The Vols ended up losing this game by a score of 20-17, and while many may overreact to this loss, there is room to breathe if you are the Volunteers.

What Does This Mean for Tennessee Football

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field during warmups before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Tennessee play the way that they needed to? No, but they still had some solid plays. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. This game showed that the Vols can still have one of their worst performances and keep a game close against a top-end team like Texas. While this is a game that many will look at as negative, and rightfully so, due to the fact that the Vols lost, this is also something Tennessee can learn from.

Their season is far from over, and if anything, this game showed that Tennessee can win any of the games that they have coming up on the schedule. The big thing worth noting is that it seems reasonable to believe Tennessee needs to either win out or, at most, lose one more game if they want to make a run for the college football playoffs.

Up next is a game against the Auburn Tigers inside Neyland Stadium. This game will be the Neyland Legacy Grey Uniform contest, which is a contest that the Vols will be expected to win, and will need to win. They can't afford to let this game sit on their mind while trying to focus on Auburn.

The slate needs to be wiped clean, and the Vols should have a good chance of winning some big ball games.

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