Tennessee Football Players Braylon Staley and Edrees Farooq Discuss Loss to Oklahoma Football
The Tennessee Volunteers took the field in amazing fashion as 'Dark Mode' was initiated for the match-up with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tennessee would suffer a devastating defeat at the hands of visiting Oklahoma 33-27.
This would be the third conference loss (Alabama, Georgia) on the season and third loss overall, snatching any hope at the 12-team playoffs this year.
This particular loss stings a bit differently. This was a game where the defense played very exceptionally, while the offense had the struggles throughout the night.
The team just seemed to continue getting in their own way during the night and timely mistakes would ultimately cost the Vols the win.
Braylon Staley and Edrees Farooq were selected to join the media to conversate about the game's results.
Josh Heupel seemingly more concerned.
Staley on Sooners Defense
"Um, I mean, they're fast, physical, um, you know, they played a good defense. They had to make adjustments on the sideline, and we had to go on about that," Staley said.
Edrees Farooq on What Made Sooners QB Dangerous
"Um, as a defense as a whole, I feel like we played aggressive and we played hard. We just needed to fix those little mistakes at the end of the game and stuff like that. And when we do that, we'll be able to stop whoever it is." Farooq said.
Staley on Momentum Swings
"Oh yea, I mean, you know, things happen in this game, so, I mean, you got to be ready for sudden change, honestly. Uh, you know, on the sideline making adjustments, and that happened. So, got to be ready for it," Farooq explained.
Farooq on His Punch Out
"Um, but with that play, I just was straining through the whistle, just playing hard and doing my assignment and just executing. That was really it," Farooq stated.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Tennessee football players wide receiver Braylon Staley and safety Edrees Farooq after the loss to Oklahoma.
The pair (Staley and Farooq) is young and already making vital plays in crucial situations.
