Tennessee Goes Dark Mode for Huge Ranked Matchup in Neyland
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation, as their ranking shows. They are currently rated as the 14th best team in the nation, which is three spots up after a 56-point showing from the Vols offense. Tennessee has been solid on offense this season, and the defense has yet to live up to their true expectations, but some of that can be pinned on the injuries they have faced.
Tennessee still need to clean some things up before they get to this game on Saturday, as they want to be the intimidating team that we all know they are when the pieces are all placed together. With that being said, this team has still found a way to win majority of their games, as they are now bowl eligible with six wins and only two losses.
While the losses are valued more, the Vols still lack a ranked victory, as they are tasked with playing a ranked program inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. They will be playing against the Oklahoma Sooners. Last season was one of the better games of the season for the Vols on the winning side of things, but with that being said, they need to be able to repeat that win if they want to continue to push for a playoff spot.
The Vols will be using a special uniform for this game, which is a fan favorite uniform. The Vols are going "Dark Mode" and will be breaking out the black uniforms for what seems to be the final time in the Nike universe, as the Vols will be making the switch over to Adidas following this season. The Vols have the chance to push their winning record up even more in this uniform. This is a uniform that has historically worked well with the Vols, so if you are superstitious, this is the correct uniform call.
The Vols have a total of four games remaining, which they could be favored in all. The most difficult stretch they will have, as they can no longer make any mistakes if they want to make the college playoffs. They will face two ranked teams (if Vanderbilt remains dominant), as they are taking on their first ranked team of this final stretch on Saturday.
If the Vols win, they very well could see themselves in the top-12, which is exactly what you want to see if you are pushing for a playoff spot. There will be plenty of room for them to make a playoff game, but there will also be some room to slip up.