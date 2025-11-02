Tennessee Football Players Joey Aguilar and Edwin Spillman Discuss loss to Oklahoma Football
A Top 25 showdown inside Neyland Stadium between the visiting Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers took place last night. The Sooners made enough plays and kicks to defeat the Vols as they eliminated the Big Orange from playoff contention.
Ironically, the Vols led the Sooners in nearly every major category. It was untimely turnovers from Tennessee that would inevitably costs them the game down the stretch, along with a few other variables.
Tennessee will now get a needed bye-week before finishing the season at home vs. New Mexico State, on the road to Florida, and then back inside Neyland as Vanderbilt comes to town.
Following the heartbreaking loss, quarterback Joey Aguilar and linebacker Edwin Spillman would join the media to take questions and discuss the outcome
Joey Aguilar on the Defense
"Uh, awesome. You know, the defense went out there and did what they had to do. Uh, you know, offensively we have a lot of stuff to clean up, but the defense went out there and balled out," Aguilar said.
"Uh, yeah, they were trying to disguise coverage, and they did a good job on that, but you know, offensively I felt like we did good, but obviously not good enough. So, got to go back to the drawing board," Aguilar continued.
Edwin Spillman on Defensive Efforts
"Um, I was really more just pleased with (how) I felt like guys went out there and contributed and did their jobs and play with a high level. We just got to continue carrying that from the first half to the second half, all the way to the bottom of that clock hitting zero. So, um, just taking that next step and finishing," Spillman said.
Better Tackling Performance
"Um, we just went back to the basics. Um, just learning how to uh go out there and just go perform and do your thing, especially on the little things like tackling issues, it's just all technique. So, went back to the drawing board, picked up technique, and that was it," Spillman explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar and linebacker Edwin Spillman.
