Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Discusses Loss to Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 33-27 on Saturday night in what is believed to be a playoff elimination game in the sense that the losing team would be removed from the playoff picture.
In odd fashion, Tennessee led in most statistical categories, but timely turnover plagued the Vols down the stretch.
It seemed that a black cloud loomed over Neyland Stadium and it was not due to 'Dark Mode.'
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel joined reporters following the impactful loss.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
"Obviously, uh, extremely disappointing with the outcome and so, as you know, everybody in the programs extremely disappointed. First, our fans were awesome tonight as always, but I want to thank them. You know, first half, I thought defensively (we) played extremely well. Um, offensively (we) moved the football, don't get points in the redzone, turn the ball over, give them, I don't know, 16-points in the first half, and just can't win that way. They're (Oklahoma) a good football team and then at the end, just didn't have enough to get over the hump. So, give credit to them and we got to play smarter to win a game like that," Heupel said.
Oklahoma Defense
"Well, ultimately we didn't handle it well enough. You know, the turnovers, uncharacteristic. Um, and they turned into points. That's a double whammy right there. Give credit to them. There are some things that we did really well. I didn't think we operated a couple of possessions in the redzone the way you need to and then the turnovers. Um, so you give them 16-points in the first half, and you know, their kicker did a really nice job and hits three long ones. Just didn't execute," Heupel explained.
Joey's Two Picks
"One is just off his back foot. Another one doesn't see rotation. Um, you know, hangs it up for post safety."
Inconsistency with Running Game
"Yeah. Um, one, they're good up front you know, against the run. Uh, two, you know, there's sometimes where we had some runs and we're throwing perimeter tags when we shouldn't. So, a combination of all of those things and then late, the game pays out the way that it does."
