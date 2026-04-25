Tennessee Football Quarterback Joey Aguilar Signs UDFA Deal Following NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is over, and the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback is off the board following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. He was one of the first players signed following the event, as he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is set to be the backup quarterback to Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, as his main competition will be Nick Mullins, a player Aguilar very well could go over if needed.

This was a huge signing for the Jaguars, and a huge deal for the Vols quarterback, who was deserving of being drafted near the end, with some of the names being selected being behind him.

Lance Zierlein evaluated him prior to the draft. Here is what he said.

Joey Aguilar Gets Evaluated

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (QB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Compact, durable quarterback who has climbed levels twice and had success. Aguilar will be a 25-year-old rookie with three seasons of FBS experience. He played in a system heavy on play-action at Tennessee, but his touchdown production and overall consistency dipped after an explosive early stretch in 2025. He dissects zone defenses with adequate processing speed and decisiveness, but tight-window throws are a challenge. Whether on- or off-platform, he makes receivers work too hard for their catches with inconsistent placement and a lack of touch underneath. He’s tough in the pocket and proved he could make plays under pressure. Aguilar’s age shouldn’t work against him, but he must prove he can work through pro progressions and throw with better accuracy to earn a backup job," Zierlein said.

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