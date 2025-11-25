Tennessee Football RB DeSean Bishop Talks Ahead of Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a win that is still lingering around campus.
For the team, it is back to business as the Vols are looking to end the regular season strong as cross-state rival Vanderbilt rolls into town.
The players will have to tone out a bit of campus noise as many will talk all week over the last game and its significance. Ending the drought in The Swamp was and still is a big deal.
During Monday's media availability, Josh Heupel and two players would meet with reporters to field questions as they prepare for the game ahead.
Sophomore running back DeSean Bishop was the offensive player chosen to speak to the media during Monday's media availability.
Season Reflection
"Honestly, I believe it's kept my faith first," Bishop says is the main thing he's done well.
"As much as it looks like this is my success, man, it's all the glory to God at the end of the day. Like, I wouldn't even be here without him, you know, and just my journey has been just finding ways to put him first and not forget that. I mean, that is, this is his work. You know, I put in my time as well, you know, I've done my part. He's also have come through in ways that not a lot of people get to see and it's just, it just shows that the hard work pays off, you know, and anyone out there that's in a spot they're down in, and it's not looking good for them, I just pray for you to just keep working. God has greater plans for us," Bishop said.
Up and Over
"It's a blessing. You know, again, everybody was talking about me jumping over the line. That was, that was kind of predetermined as I was receiving the hand-off, but man, that (I) gave my praise to the Lord, man, because I came over the top, landed safely and was able to get back up and walk off on my own power. It's been a lot of fun, man," Bishop recounts.
Deja Vu
This play would be very reminiscent of the previous victory in The Swamp back in 2003.
During that game, Jabari 'Juice' Davis went up and over the Gator defense for a touchdown. Davis was a problem for Florida so much during his career, he is known by many as the "Gator Killa."
"I mean, I'm always trying to stay humble, but I that (comparisons for VFL Legend) made me smile a little bit. I can't lie. Um, it's something that will probably be remembered for, forever as people were talking about comparing it to Jabari Davis and his (2003 play) when he jumped over the line when they went down there. Just a lot of memories being made, you know, especially with the guys, man. It was a blessing to be a part of it, for sure," Bishop said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything DeSean Bishop said during his media availability on Monday.
