Tennessee Dominates Florida to Snap Losing Streak in The Swamp
The Tennessee Volunteers had a major task in their second-to-last regular-season football game of the 2025 season, as they held hopes to defeat a team and a streak that has haunted the Vols for 22 years.
The Tennessee Volunteers played one of the biggest rivals in their program history, as they played a team that has gotten the best of them for many seasons, especially when the Vols are traveling to their home stadium. That game is against the Florida Gators.
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Florida Gators on Saturday in one of the biggest games for the Tennessee Vols this season, as they looked to end their losing streak in The Swamp, which dates back to 2003.
Tennessee Defeats Florida
The Vols ended up walking away with a win in Gainesville. Not only did they win the game, but they dominated the Florida Gators. The Vols walked away with a 31-11 victory. The Vols got off to an amazing start in the football game, as they were able to get both the pass game and the rushing attack started in their first drive. Tennessee walked away with a huge scoring drive at the hands of Ethan Davis, who was the starting tight end for the Vols in this contest. In the long run, the Vols were most dominant in the rushing attack. The attack on the ground was highlighted by DeSean Bishop, who was the star of the day for this offense. He was also backed by a solid performance from Star Thomas. Peyton Lewis was inactive with an injury, so the next man up would be Daune Morris, who handled punt return and third-string running back duties.
As for the defensive side of the football, they still struggled to stop the rushing QB game, but they did contain it enough for it not to play much of a factor. The Vols were able to get to the QB multiple times in this game, but the Gators found some success later in the contest. That success comes from Jadan Baugh. Baugh is a running back who has one of the better skill sets in the nation in the backfield.
The Gators were rerouted in this one, and the Tennessee Vols finally got this weight taken off their back and shoulders. They will now turn their focus to senior day. This will be the final game of the regular season, as the Vols look to spoil the Vanderbilt Commodores' playoff hopes.