How To Watch Future Volunteers In Army All-American Game

While the Army All-American Game is an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of America's best athletes, it also serves as a precursor to what these young players could accomplish in college.

The game is one of the most prestigious events in high school football, meaning some of the top programs are involved. Tennessee has five signees participating in the game, one of the top marks among any school.

Several commits have flashed during practices all week and have a chance to make waves in San Antonio, Texas. Edge rusher Caleb Herring headlines the group, as he was one of the prized defensive signees for the Volunteers.

The coaching staff reportedly enjoys what they have in the 2023 class and thinks this group will make a significant difference in Knoxville. The time has come to see what these future Volunteers bring to the table in a star-studded environment.

Team East

Cameron Seldon, WR

Daevin Hobbs, DL

Team West

Shamurad Umarov, OT

Arion Carter, ILB

Caleb Herring, EDGE

Fans should also watch for corner Tyler Scott. Scott will announce his commitment during the game and is currently down to Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Texas, USC, Alabama, and Louisville.

How To Watch: Army All-American Bowl

Gameday: Saturday, January 7th, 2023.

Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Game time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET TV: NBS

NBS Stadium: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

