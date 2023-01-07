Skip to main content

How To Watch Future Volunteers In Army All-American Game

Several Tennessee Volunteers are primed to play in the Army All-American Game on Saturday. Here is the full guide on how to view the pride of Rocky Top.

While the Army All-American Game is an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of America's best athletes, it also serves as a precursor to what these young players could accomplish in college.

The game is one of the most prestigious events in high school football, meaning some of the top programs are involved. Tennessee has five signees participating in the game, one of the top marks among any school.

Several commits have flashed during practices all week and have a chance to make waves in San Antonio, Texas. Edge rusher Caleb Herring headlines the group, as he was one of the prized defensive signees for the Volunteers.

The coaching staff reportedly enjoys what they have in the 2023 class and thinks this group will make a significant difference in Knoxville. The time has come to see what these future Volunteers bring to the table in a star-studded environment.

Team East

  • Cameron Seldon, WR
  • Daevin Hobbs, DL

Team West

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • Arion Carter, ILB
  • Caleb Herring, EDGE

Fans should also watch for corner Tyler Scott. Scott will announce his commitment during the game and is currently down to Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Texas, USC, Alabama, and Louisville.

How To Watch: Army All-American Bowl

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 7th, 2023.
  • Game time: 1:00 pm ET
  • TV: NBS
  • Stadium: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

