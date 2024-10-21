Tennessee Football's Dylan Sampson and Cooper Mays Earn Weekly SEC Honors
Tennessee's win over Alabama was one of the biggest so far in head coach Josh Heupel’s time in Knoxville. Two of the best players from that game were Vols’ running back Dylan Sampson and center Cooper Mays.
They were both recognized for their performances with weekly SEC honors. Sampson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week while Mays was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Sampson continued his fantastic season against Alabama, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His 139 yards on the ground tied a career-high for the junior running back. He now has 17 rushing touchdowns on the season, which is tied for second place in the FBS. He now has as many rushing touchdowns as Heisman trophy favorite, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Mays was a steady presence, as always, along the offensive line. He did not give up a sack for the 21st consecutive game. After struggling to run the ball in the first half, Tennessee's offensive line opened some holes for Sampson to run through in the second half. The pass protection against Alabama was also much improved over the last couple of weeks.
This was the second time that both of these players have beaten Alabama during their careers at Tennessee. Mays was the starting center on the 2022 team that defeated Alabama, ending the 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Sampson was a backup running back on that team.
The Vols are now back in the top 10 of the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 7. Tennessee is on a bye week now before hosting Kentucky in Neyland Stadium.
