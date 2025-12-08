WATCH: Tennessee Volunteers Priority Target Deron Rippey Jr. Scores 1,000th Point

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene of basketball, including the players that they were able to bring in for this current season.

Some of the players that they landed include Nate Ament, Troy Henderson, Amari Evans, and others. All three of those players have been contributing to the success early on for the Tennessee Vols, and they have a crucial role with this team, which is what you like to see when it comes to the freshmen.

The Vols have already signed three of their next players, but they aren't done. The Vols are hopeful to land some of the better players on the board, but there is one player who has stood out the most.

That player being Deron Rippey Jr. Rippey is a guy who could be considered as the top target for the Vols and the best point guard in the nation, although the battle between him and Taylen Kinney is quite close. Both players are at the top of their class at the position, and Kinney is already signed, which means the Vols have all the chance in the world to go and land Rippey. They are already in his top five, and seem to be standing out at this point with the other team that is making headlines, and an immediate push being NC State.

Rippey Jr. Hits 1K Points

Rippey hit a huge milestone in his game over the night, and was recognized in front of the crowd in attendance, as he finished the game with enough points that allowed him to reach his four-digit points, a.k.a. he hit the 1K points mark. Rippey hitting 1K points is huge for him and his organization, as these points to him being closer to the elite side of things, as he is also in one of the toughest areas to play basketball. He plays basketball in the state of New Jersey, which is known for their basketball talent, and he is the best player in that area.

The five-star prospect's highlights were released. Take a look at the highlights below.

5 ⭐️ Point Guard Deron Rippey Jr scored his 1000th point last night in a win over Darrow School! @BlairAcademyMBB @rippey_deron pic.twitter.com/DiVXKoJTv4 — NJHOOPSCENE (@njhoopscene) December 7, 2025

Rippey hasn't set a standard date for a commitment, but no matter which team that lands him will likely play him in his first season, as he is a guy that will make an immediate impact. He would also be an upgrade for every team on his list at this moment.

