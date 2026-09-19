Tennessee Football's Tight End Ethan Davis Reacts to His Season-Ending Injury

Ethan Davis recently went down with a season-ending injury, which is something that you absolutely hate to see, considering he has had a history of being banged up since joining the Vols.

While the news has been out for multiple days, it has been a waiting game for his response to the news. He has finally released a reaction to his injury.

Here is what he had to say.

Ethan Davis Reacts to His Injury

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Vol Nation, Thank you for the amount of unconditional love you all have shown me over the past week; It has made processing this so much easier reading the messages from you all! It just shows and reminds me why I have and will always choose Knoxville as home!

Thanks to Dr. Walt Lowe and his team for taking care of me and showing me immense care and gratitude! The marathon continues! Be back soon Knox," Davis said.

Davis wasn't the only person to react to the news, as Josh Heupel also shared his reaction to the news earlier this week. Here is what Heupel had to say.

Josh Heupel Reacts

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, this game requires the next guy up. You’ve heard me talk about that. Our team’s heard that too. You've got to be prepared for when your opportunity arises. And the next guy and multiple guys have to step up in that role. I hate it for Ethan- the work that he put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that the season is cut short. But the next guy’s got to be prepared and take advantage of their opportunity. You’ve seen a lot of those guys play already this year. They just got to continue to grow and step into that role," Heupel said.

This injury is one that the Vols definitely didn't want, but luckily for the Vols, they still have a healthy DaSaahn Brame, who is the next man up for the Vols in 2026. He is going to need to have a massive season for the Vols, as he is someone who has already been a star in blocking, but will need to step up in the receiving game for the Vols.

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