Tennessee vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The final game of the Sweet 16 is an SEC vs. Big 12 showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa State Cyclones.

Tennessee beat Miami (Ohio) and Virginia through the first two rounds, while Iowa State dismantled Tennessee State and Kentucky. We don't yet know if Joshua Jefferson will be healthy enough to play on Friday night, but they've proven they can win regardless.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Sweet 16 showdown.

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

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Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee +4.5 (-115)

Iowa State -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tennessee +155

Iowa State -190

Total

OVER 138.5 (-110)

UNDER 138.5 (-110)

Tennessee vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Game Time: 10:10 pm ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): TruTV/TBS

Tennessee Record: 24-11

Iowa State Record: 29-7

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

The UNDER is 7-2 in Tennessee's last nine games

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played on a Friday

Iowa State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 12-6 in Iowa State's last 18 games

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Best Prop Bet

Milan Momcilovic OVER 16.5 Points (-108) via FanDuel

Milan Momcilovic has been on fire lately, and I'm going to keep betting on him as long as I can. He's reached 17+ points in four of his last five games, including putting up 20 points while shooting 50% from the field against Kentucky in the Round of 32. If Jefferson misses this game due to injury, that should increase Momcilovic's workload even more.

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

In terms of the game itself, keep an eye on the turnovers by Tennessee. As good as the Volunteers are defensively, they turn the ball over on 16.8% of their possessions, which ranks 219th in the country. That's bad news against an Iowa State team that ranks fourth in opponent turnovers per possession, forcing a turnover on 22% of their opponents' possessions.

That, paired with the Vols ranking just 151st in effective field goal percentage, is going to make for a tough night for them against a Cyclones team with very few, if any, weaknesses.

I'm going to back the Cyclones as favorites.

Pick: Iowa State -4.5 (-105) via BetMGM

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