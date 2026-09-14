Tennessee Football Loses Key Starter to Season Ending Injury

The Tennessee Volunteers can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries, as they have lost multiple players to injuries, including one that was just announced on Monday. This means another player who will now be forced to sit on the sidelines with an injury, as this player follows behind the likes of Jadais Richards, Joakim Dodson, and Jaedon Harmon, who are just three of the players the Vols won't see for the remainder of the season.

The player who is out for the year is Ethan Davis. It was first announced by Ben McKee, who said so.

Tennessee Volunteers' Tight End Ethan Davis is Out for the Season

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Josh Heupel said Vols TE Ethan Davis has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season," McKee said.

Josh Heupel said Vols TE Ethan Davis has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) September 14, 2026

This is a big blow to the Tennessee offense, as Davis is the starter at the tight end position and is one of the better players when it comes to route running and catching. He is also one of the better-balanced players at the position, which is why he was the starter.

This means that the Vols will have to take a youth option as their starter, as fans can begin to see DaSaahn Brame as the starter, as he is someone who gives Tennessee the most bang for their buck, as he is someone who can be used when it comes to a receiving threat, but he is also great when it comes to blocking, which is what he has been seen as most recently.

Tennessee also uses Trent Thomas in some big moments, which leads me to believe he will be the primary backup to Brame. I would also like to see Luca Wolf be used in some big moments throughout the season.

While this is a blow that is definitely big for Tennessee, you have to feel for Davis, as he is someone who has battled some big injuries throughout his career. Davis is also going to be able to return, as next season will be his fifth season with the Vols.

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