Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Signs With NFL Team Following Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented in the NFL Draft, and following the draft, they have had multiple players selected and signed from UDFA. UDFA is still progressing, and one of the first players who was signed following the conclusion of the NFL Draft is former Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miles Kitselman.

Kitselman spent the last two seasons in Tennessee, and he is now off to the NFL, as he will be joining a teammate from this last season in Detroit with the Lions. Kitselman will be joining Tyre West in Detroit, which gives the two something to look forward to off the field. It was a shock that Kitselman went undrafted, and the Lions are getting a star, to say the least.

Lance Zierlein was quick to evaluate the prospect following an underwhelming NFL Combine. Here is what he had to say about what the Lions will be getting.

Lance Zierlein Evaluates Miles Kitselman

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (TE12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Kitselman has good size and will play as a connected tight end on the next level. He needs to play with better hand placement and pad level, but he’s willing to put in work in-line or as a move blocker. He has above-average play speed in space and showed an ability to run a variety of routes. He has enough speed to stress man coverage into the second level. His separation underneath is average, though. Drops, double-catches and issues securing contested throws were evident in 2025. Kitselman has Day 3 draft value and could find work as a TE3/4," Lance Zierlein said.

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